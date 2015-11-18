ATP World Tour Finals: Ferrer bows out as Wawrinka wins

Stan Wawrinka fought back in the first set before winning the second with ease against David Ferrer to improve his chances of qualification at the ATP World Tour Finals in London. Winning 7-5 6-2, the Swiss ended Ferrer’s chances of qualification.

Wawrinka recovers from a slow start

The first set started with Ferrer racing out the blocks as the Spaniard raced ahead to a 4-1 lead with a break. However the Swiss fought back, eventually taking the first set 7-5 after Ferrer missed a set point with a double fault. With the momentum well and truly with Wawrinka, the Swiss broke in the first game of the second set to seize the initiative. With Ferrer struggling, Wawrinka pushed on, breaking again to take a 4-1 lead in the second set. Pushing on in the set, the Swiss world number 4 then closed the match to take the second set 6-2 and end the Spaniards year end championship.

After losing to Rafael Nadal in the first round, Wawrinka knew a win was vital with the same going for Ferrer after losing to Andy Murray. With many expecting Wawrinka to get his first win in London, he did not disappoint in an impressive display.

Next for Stan Wawrinka is a knockout match Andy Murray who earlier lost in straight sets to Rafael Nadal who is to face his Spanish compatriot Ferrer in the final round of the group. With five titles under his belt this year, Ferrer will go into his final match content with how this season has gone for him. Players in this group will perhaps be wary of finishing first knowing that potentially, Novak Djokovic may finish second in his group after losing to Roger Federer. Given this, the Ferrer/Nadal match will be a tough match to call. The next matches for this group will be played on Friday 20th November.