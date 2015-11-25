Wladimir Klitschko - Tyson Fury Preview: Heavyweights go head-to-head in heavily anticipated clash

We're three days away from finding out if Tyson Fury (24-0) can cause a massive upset in the Heavyweight division by toppling the man who has been champion of the division for over nine years in the formidable shape of Wladimir Klitschko (64-3).

We've experienced set-backs in the form of Klitschko's timely calf injury which saw the fight postponed, remarkably ridiculous press conferences, Fury being well, er...Fury, whilst Klitschko plays the cool undetered champion. We've also been treated to a monumental amount of brilliant one-liners from both men in the build up to the fight.

However, as fight week counts down to the Saturday 28th November in Dussledorf, both men will only be hoping for one thing, walking out of the ring with the win and the titles.

What is tantalising is that this is one of the first fights in some time for Klitschko, and more so boxing fans, that we simply do not know what will happen with the champion. Sure, it's easy to reel off lines such as "He's been champion for over nine years though", "Fury has to win by KO, he won't win on points in Germany", "Who has Fury actually fought though?" and so forth.

The men themselves

The self proclaimed 'Gypsy King' is the mandatory challenger in a long line of challengers for Klitschko over the years. Many have this down as an entertaining build up thanks to Fury, but, a consummate win for the Ukrainian as he's 'actually' a world class Heavyweight. Much like any sport though, you can only compete against those in front of you.

You have to give credit to Fury as he has undeniably earnt himself this chance, having fought through eliminators and got himself recognised by both the WBA and WBO as mandatory for Klitschko. Whilst doing so he has also looked a much more rounded boxer, especially the introduction recently of switching between orthodox and southpaw. Something Team Fury know could play a huge role if Fury is to do the unthinkable on Saturday.

Klitschko may well be put into the cruel bracket of 'boring' by some boxing fans, but what he does is simple; win whilst limiting the chance of hurt/hit. The fact he has won 53 of his bouts via KO prove he doesn't always go out for a comfortable points win either. The fact of the matter is, despite everyone being fully aware of Klitschko's style, no one has been able to do anything about it since 2004.

The unpredictability from Fury against the undeniable stylistic boxing of Klitschko is the main talking point and the factor of age have been the main talking points regarding the champion in this one. How will he cope with someone who doesn't (if we are to take Fury at his word, which is itself risky!) know himself exactly what he'll do in the ring? Klitschko is 39 now and Fury, much his junior at 27, believes the loss of speed and agility will be instrumental to him. Again though, many have claimed to be faster/taller/bigger/stronger than Klitschko in the past, and, all but three have gone on to not be able to back up their words.

A way with words

With Fury in front of him Klitschko is presented with a truly unique proposition. It has been clear throughout the build-up to the fight, some of the reactionary faces of the Ukrainian when Fury has said/acted out of spontaneity - he doesn't know what to make of his mandatory challenger.

Many have claimed that Fury's handling of himself in the build-up has won him the battle outside of the ring. Getting under Klitschko's skin and presenting him with such a surreal experience in the run up to the bout will be seen as Team Fury as a small success which they'll hope will correlate to the toppling of the Ukrainian in the ring.

For a man as well educated as Klitschko, it's hard to see him losing too much sleep over the words of a man who beholds no truly 'world class' boxers on his record, but what will ring true for Klitschko is the worry that he truly will not know what to expect in the ring from his opponent. Fury has noted numerous times in the build up to the fight that he is an 'adapter' and he himself doesn't know what he will come out and do.

If Tyson Fury can translate his unpredictability out of the ring getting under Wladimir Klitschko's skin, to, his boxing getting under his skin. Well, then we could be in for a thoroughly entertaining fight, as well as a new Heavyweight World Champion.