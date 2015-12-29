Australian Open: Richard Gasquet Out, Kyle Edmund In

World number nine Richard Gasquet has been forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a back injury, meaning Britain's Kyle Edmund is now guaranteed a place in the main draw; the scheduling of matches take place on January 15th.

Gasquet had been hoping to improve upon a disappointing performance last year

Gasquet had also been set to take part in warm-up events in Doha and Kooyong before heading to Melbourne, but the Frenchman's start to the new campaign has had to be put on hold. He reached the 3rd round at the first major this year, where he lost to Kevin Anderson, and has reached the last-16 in Melbourne on four different occasions. Gasquet, who won two titles in 2015 (the Open Sud the France and the Estoril Open) and also reached his second Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon, was also forced to pull out of the second ever International Tennis Premier League with similar back problems which had plagued him here and there across the past 12 months.

Whilst one of the big names of the men's game won't be in Melbourne, a young gun gets his chance, in the form of Britain's Kyle Edmund, who will be competing in his fifth Grand Slam and his second in Australia. The news of Gasquet's withdrawal will be music to Edmund's ears, and with his 21st birthday a week on Friday, an early present as well. A former US Open and French Open junior champion, the South Afrian born Edmund's undoubted highlight of 2015 was being a part of the successful Great Britain Davis Cup team, who grabbed hold of the biggest (literally) trophy in sport for the first time in nearly eight decades. He pushed Belgium number one David Goffin all the way in the opening singles rubber, and despite throwing away a two sets to love lead, forcing Goffin to fightback meant the world number 16 was drained both physcially and mentally for the following day's doubles and for his singles match against Andy Murray, which ultimately wrapped it up for the Brits.

Kyle Edmund in action (Source: Sky Sports)

Edmund played his part in that team success on the clay in Gent. But in a few weeks time, it's all about him Down Under. And who knows what awaits when he gets there.