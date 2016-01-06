WTA Round-Up: Muguruza retires with foot injury in Brisbane

Naomi Broady and Jelena Ostapenko's 2nd round encounter in Auckland may have stolen all the headlines today for what could turn out to be the most controversial WTA match of the year already (as you can read here), but there was still plenty of action to follow as the first tournaments of the year for the ladies begin to reach their latter stages.

Muguruza The Latest Big Name Injured

Over in Brisbane, having seen Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova pull out injured, Garbiñe Muguruza was seemingly now favourite for the title and she hadn't even hit a ball yet.

But the Spaniard herself, in her first match of the year, had injury troubles of her own. She lost the opening set of her second round match against Varvara Lepchenko, which went the distance, and the American took the tiebreak with her 5th set point. Something however clearly wasn't right with the world no.3 and needed a medical timeout. Heavy strapping was needed on her left foot and despite playing the first game of the second set, Muguruza was forced to retire, meaning Lepchenko, a semi-finalist here twelve months ago, was into the quarter-finals, where she'll face another Spaniard: Carla Suarez Navarro.

Belinda Bencic talks to her coach (Via Yahoo)

Elsewhere, American qualifier Sam Crawford, impressively defeated the 7th seed Belinda Bencic, who is set to be at the front of a line of youngsters to breakout this year, although she would have been extremely disappointed here, especially with Halep and Sharapova having been in her half of the draw before pulling out. An opportunity missed for the Swiss and the 2012 US Open junior champion went through 7-5, 7-5. Andrea Petkovic is next for Crawford, after the German's win against Ekaterina Makarova, whilst there were also victories for Victoria Azarenka and 4th seed Angelique Kerber.

Wozniacki Downs McHale at the ASB Classic

Whilst the two top seeds Venus Williams and Ana Ivanovic were knocked out in the opening round, which was then followed by the controversy of Broady - Ostapenko, third seed Caroline Wozniacki has quietly gone about her business in Auckland and based on rankings, she is now the player to beat.

The Dane and former world no.1, breezed past Christina McHale with the loss of just two games and will face Alexandra Dulgheru next (the winner will play either Broady or 5th seed Sloane Stephens in the semi-finals). The other half of the draw is wide open, with 4th & 7th seeds Svetlana Kuznetsova and Barbora Strycova losing to Tamira Paszek and Julia Görges respectively; Paszek will play fellow qualifier Kirsten Flipkens for a place in the last-four, whilst Görges gets Japan's Nao Hibino, who defeated Williams' conquered Daria Kasatkina.

Aga and Genie Safely Through To Shenzhen quarters

Like in Auckland, there are just two seeded players remaining heading into the quarter-final stages and, should things go to plan, Aga Radwanska and Genie Bouchard should meet in Saturday's final.

Radwanska is now two wins away from being seeded 4th at the Australian Open, after another comfortable victory, this time against home favourite Zhang Shuai; another Chinese player awaits next in the form of Qiang Wang, who backed up her success over Johanna Konta by knocking out America's Vania King. For Bouchard, the momentum and confidence will slowly be starting to build again after a horror 2015. The Canadian clinically dispatched Nicole Gibbs in her second match of the year and she will want to keep this going with it now expected for her to battle Radwanska in the championship match at the weekend.

Results:



WTA Brisbane Day four



Varvara Lepchenko bt Garbiñe Muguruza (2) 7-6, 1-0r

Angelique Kerber (4) bt Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0

Sam Crawford bt Belinda Bencic 7-5, 7-5

Victoria Azarenka bt Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-2

Andrea Petkovic bt Ekaterina Makarova 7-5, 6-4



WTA Auckland Day three



Caroline Woznicaki (3) bt Christina McHale 6-0, 6-2

Tamira Paszek bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (4) 6-2, 6-3

Sloane Stephens (5) bt Carina Witthöft 3-6, 6-1, 6-3

Julia Görges bt Barbora Strycova 6-4, 7-6

Naomi Broady bt Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 7-6, 7-5

Nao Hibino bt Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 2-6, 7-5

Kirsten Flipkens bt Irina Falconi 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Alexandra Dulgheru bt Marina Erakovic 7-6, 6-3



WTA Shenzhen Day three



Aga Radwanska (1) bt Zhang Shuai 6-1, 7-5

Anna-Lena Friedsam bt Irina-Carmelia Begu (3) 7-5, 3-2r

Timea Babos bt Monica Niculescu (4) 6-1, 6-4

Genie Bouchard (6) bt Nicole Gibbs 6-4, 6-2

Katerina Siniaková bt Zarina Diyas (7) 6-0, 6-4

Qiang Wang bt Vania King 7-6, 6-3

Alison Riske bt Su-Wei Hsieh 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

Anett Kontaveit bt Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-2



