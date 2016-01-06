Hopman Cup: Great Britain fall to Australia

Andy Murray kicked off todays tie against Australia Gold. Facing Nick Kyrigos who he has never lost to in their previous meetings. Murray was not on top form today, and at times he appeared to be limping and holding his hip.

After the first round tie in the Hopman Cup In which the Brits took the tie against France with Murray taking the singles match and teaming up with Heather Watson to win the mixed doubles after Watson lost her singles. Today the young Australian beat the British #1 for the first time, as he took the match 6-4, 7-6.

Pic: Telegraph.co.uk

Heather Watson was then up against Daria Gavrilova in a must win match for the Brits as they were now down 1-0. Facing the Australian the Brit was definately nervous and lost the first set 6-7. From there Watson picked her game up in the second set, after breaking the Australian serve the Brit secured the second set 6-2 and was showing great fight to tie to level the tie.

In the third set and Watson broke early, but was broken back. It appeared to then be all going the Australian's way as Gavrilova broke to get ahead. Watson then managed to break and level, and just as it appeared it would go to another tiebreak the Brit broke at the death and took the match 6-7, 6-2, 7-5

Pic: Getty Images

Mixed Doubles

The vital final match of the tie to determine the winners. In a turnaround from the Watson match, the Australians secured the first set 6-2 before the Brits worked their way back into the match to take the second set tie break empathically (7-0) So a match tiebreak it would be to decide this tie.

The Brits fell behind in the match tiebreak, but pulled back to steal the lead, Australia came back to lead before yet again the Brits fought back to bring it level at 9-9. The next point went to the Australians (on the Brits serve) 9-10 and match point to the Australians. Kryigos hit an ace on his serve to seal the tiebreak at 9-11.

Pic : EPA

The Brits face Germany on Friday in a must win tie as both Britain and Germany have won one and lost one.