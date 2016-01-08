Hopman Cup: Australia Green win to set up final against Ukraine

The final of the 2016 Hopman Cup will be contested between Australia Green and Ukraine after the hosts secured their place with a thrilling win in the mixed doubles against France. Needing to win to make the final, Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova combined to edge out the mixed doubles 11-9 in the third and at the same time sent the British team packing.

Kyrgios too strong for De Schepper

Spare a thought for poor Kenny De Schepper, the Frenchman, more at home on the challenger tour than the main circuit, who was drafted in at the last minute due to Gael Monfil's injury has been well and truly found out as a challenger player this week, with his opponents effusing the kind of class only at home on the main tour. Nick Kyrgios, the enigmatic Australia who had earlier defeated Andy Murray, was no different, brushing aside De Schepper 6-4 6-4 and barely breaking sweat.

Nick Kyrgios has been the standout player of the tournament (Source: tennisworldusa)

Earlier in the day, the Perth crowd had performed a minute's silence as they stopped to pay their respects to Darren Tandy, the Australian coach of James Ward who tragically passed away due to cancer mere weeks ago. It was a fitting tribute for the well-liked and respected Aussie, who worked wonders with Ward.

It would be the only time the crowd remained silent for the rest of the day, as their main man Kyrgios produced another excellent dsiplay to secure his third win from three at this year's Hopman Cup.

The Aussie Greens needed to win the tie to secure their place in the final at the expense of the Brits, who had beaten Germany with ease in the day's previous encounter.

France dragged back into it by Caroline Garcia

They looked to be well on their way with Kyrgios' win, however Daria Gavrilova would have much more trouble as Caroline Garcia showed all of her class to defeat the Russian-born Melbournian 6-4 7-6 (7) in a tight match.

Gavrilova, who had previously defeated Heather Watson and Sabine Liscki, UK and Germany respectively, struggled to cope with Garcia as the Frenchwoman continued her impressive form. Defending well and attacking when the chances came, she dragged her nation back into it as they looked for their first win of the competition.

Australia Green come out on top in thriller

The two nations would then become embroiled in a thrilling mixed doubles decider, with both pairs producing some of their best tennis of the week as they fought out the opening two sets apiece.

To decide their fate, Australia would have to then win the super-tie break and despite a few nervy moments, they would do so in stunning fashion as they took it 11-9, saving two match points in a frantic breaker and holding their nerve when it mattered most.

The result leaves France dead last of the group, having lost all of their matches, whilst Australia usurped Great Britain to reach their first final at the tournament since 2003, where Lleyton Hewitt, who also played in this year's event, partnered Alicia Molik.

They face Ukraine in the final, who managed to escape from Group which contained pre-favourites the US, Australia Gold and the Czech Republic.