Andy Murray potentially targeting triple gold in Rio

Andy Murray has suggested that he may attempt the treble again at the Olympic games in Rio this year. At the 2012 Olympic games Murray secured the Gold medal in singles by defeating Roger Federer in straight sets, exactly four weeks to the day that Federer had defeated him in his first Wimbledon final.

In the match of his life Murray demolished Federer 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to avenge the loss in the Wimbledon just the month earlier. In the London Olympic games Murray played all three events. Losing with his brother Jamie Murray early in the men's doubles, but reaching the mixed doubles final with Laura Robson. Murray & Robson took the silver medal against the mixed doubles team from Belarus.

Aiming for the treble

Murray has intimated that in addition to attempting to retain the singles gold medal, which is the only trophy actually missing from Federers collection, the Swiss has already stated he will play in Rio to try and win the Gold, he will also play doubles with Martina Hingis.

Whilst preparing for the Australian Open Murray was asked about Rio and confirmed that he will be going and will be trying to retain the singles Gold. The Brit also suggested that he may team up with Jamie for the mens doubles, as Jamie has become a much better player in recent years (according to Murray junior).

Andy and Jamie also performed well as a doubles team last season, playing all but one of the Davis Cup doubles matches together, helping win the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years. There would be little doubt if they chose to play the doubles they would stand a very good chance of taking that Gold medal too. Andy also suggested he was contemplating the mixed doubles again, the Brit did not say who his preferred partner would be, it would seem likely to either be Robson or his mixed doubles partner at the Hopman Cup Heather Watson.

Robson and Andy Murray won silver at the London 2012 Games (Source: Telegraph)

With Robson not having played for over 18 months due to a wrist injury it would be more likely that Murray would opt for Watson if the #WR2 decides to play the mixed doubles. The tennis at the Olympics are best of 3 sets until the mens final, when it goes to best of 5 like a slam to decide the best player for the Gold.