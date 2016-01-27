Australian Open 2016: Day 10 Brits round up Gordon Reid leads the way

Gordon Reid had reached the quarter finals of the Wheelchair singles at the Australian Open. The Brit found himself facing the top seed Shingo Kunieda. Reid went into the match as the underdog, which meant there really was no pressure on him as he was not expected to win against the top seed and #WR1 in Wheelchair tennis. No one had told Reid that he was meant to lose, and the Brit made a great start.

In the first set Reid created two break point chances and converted them all, whilst the #WR1 created twoe and was unable to convert those chances. Reid was also better at the net securing three from three whilst Kunieda only came to the net once, and failed with that shot. Reid took the set 6-3. The second set was much closer as Kunieda started to play better, both players broke each other three times before inevitably the set went to a tiebreak. Reid strolled through the tiebreak, with a very impressive 7-1 tiebreak to book a spot in the Semi final

Played against Dylan Alcott in the Quads, it was not a good day at the office for Lapthorne as Alcott came out with intention. As hard as the Brit fought he soon found himself on the wrong end of a bagel, it would be a long way back. The second set saw Lapthorne playing better as the players exchanged breaks to make the match closer. Alcott secured the extra break that was needed and took the set (and therefore the match) 6-4.

Shuker had drawn the top seed Jiske Griffieon in the quarter final. The Brit kept the first set close taking the top seed all the way, both players exchanged breaks of serve to keep it close. Griffieon took the vital break of serve and the set was sealed 7-5. The second set saw Shuker fighting hard but the experience of the Top seed came to the fore as Griffieon stepped it up and took the set 6-2.

Whiley was also in quarter final action against Marjolein Buis, the Brit and the Dutch player went toe to toe in the first set, including converting the exact same number of breaks of serve to land into a tiebreak. Buis took the breaker by 7-2, so Whiley would need to win this the hard way.

Moving into the second set and this saw Whiley serving much better, and obtaining the vital break of serve to go ahead in the set, this time she would not be broken back, the match was level at one set all, the score 6-4. A final set would decide it. Buis replacted the form that Whiley had demonstrated in the second set and eventually took the match with the third set score of 6-4.

Jamie, Andy Murray & Johanna Konta

Jamie played the mixed doubles quarter final with Katarina Srebotnik and they were playing Bruno Soares & Elena Vesnina. Murray & Srebotnik were fourth seeds and they played fifth seeds. Unfortunately for Murray & Srebotnik the fifth seeds were the better players on the day and fourth seeds were unfortunately comprehensively beaten 6-2, 6-3

Andy Murray faced David Ferrer and over came the Spaniard in four sets to reach the Semi final. Johanna Konta faced Shuai Zhang in the quarter final, this was the quarter final no one expected as both Konta and Zhang had taken out some big names on their way here. Konta was barely troubled by Zhang and won the match in straight sets 6-4 and a breadstick