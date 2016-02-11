Can the Welsh wizards withstand the English invasion at the Welsh Open?

From the Anglo-Saxon invasion of Britain forming Wales 15 centuries ago, to the current rivalry in the rugby Six Nations and upcoming Euro 2016 football tournament, Wales and England have a conflict steeped in history between the neighbouring nations.

The rivalry continues next week in snooker's Welsh Open as 128 competitors will be donning their cues in a competition that has been ever present on the snooker calendar since 1992. Last year it moved to the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena for the first time, with Scotsman John Higgins taking the crown.

The Shopping Mall has produced some top talent

South Wales, where the venue described as a 'shopping mall' (BBC Sport) by Ronnie O'Sullivan is situated, has been a hot bed of snooker talent with the likes of Ray Reardon, Terry Griffiths and Mark Williams hailing from the local vicinity. Williams will be the locals' greatest hope next week after reaching the semi-finals last year, only to be knocked out by the eventual runner-up Ben Woollaston.

22 year old Duane Jones will have to play the snooker of his life if he is to overcome World number one Mark Selby in the opening round of the competition on Monday, whilst Daniel Wells also begins his quest for glory just before lunchtime. The afternoon session will see the likes of Jamie Jones, Michael White and Lee Walker kick off their campaigns, with the latter drawn against number 8 seed Barry Hawkins. Ryan Day and Gareth Allen are due to break off an hour later, at the same time as Mark Williams who should progress past Lu Chenwei. Matthew Stevens and Dominic Dale are tipped to progress in their opening matches against David Morris and Alfie Burden respectively.

Martin Gould will be looking to add to his German Masters title (Oceania Cue Sports)

More English than Welsh

England has always had the advantage in terms of population over Wales and this will be the case oncemore with the flag of St George represented by over seven times as many players as their rivals. With Selby, Hawkins, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Allen, Shaun Murphy, Judd Trump, Joe Perry and Stuart Bingham, the English also possess quality alongside quantity with eight of the top ten seeds for the tournament. Do not discount the chances of German Masters champion Martin Gould, last year's runner-up Ben Woollaston and young star Kyren Wilson who will not be arriving in Cardiff just to make up the numbers.

Yet the Welsh Open will not just be the Wales and England show. The Scots will be bringing 12 players to the party, including reigning champion John Higgins and the dangerous Graeme Dott, Alan McManus and Stephen Maguire. The oversees players will also have an influence, with players from another dozen countries setting foot in Cardiff, with the likes of Australia's Neil Robertson and Belgium's Luca Brecel looking to stamp their authority on the tournament.