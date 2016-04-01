Elena Cecchini ‘dreams’ of winning Tour of Flanders

Canyon SRAM rider Elena Cecchini hopes to be in contention for winning the women’s Tour of Flanders which marks the fifth race of the WorldTour series.

Flanders is a notoriously difficult race which sees the riders face cobbled sections as well as climbs that reach a gradient of 20% - it’s a tough race with a really rich heritage, thanks to the women’s male counterparts.

But with the revamped WorldTour series; this race is high on everyone’s agenda; British rider Lizzie Armitstead has made her intentions clear; but after finishing fifth last season Cecchini hopes to go better this year and possibly force her way onto the podium.

Cecchini says Flanders is an ‘iconic race’ ahead of Sunday’s race

It’s a race that every rider dreams of winning, but obviously only one can each season; and being one of the more difficult races, form has to be good, the plan has to be executed well, and a certain amount of luck contributes to a victory.

But Canyon have a strong team lined up for the event, Alena Amialiusik who finished seventh last year is included, as is Barbara Guarischi, Tiffany Cromwell, Alexis Ryan, and Lisa Brennauer who recently finished second at Ghent-Wevelgem.

Brennauer is another rider capable of causing an upset at Flanders this weekend / Getty Images Bryn Lennon

But speaking to CyclingNews about her own personal chances of winning the event, Cecchini said: "It's an iconic race, the one almost every cyclist would like to win in their own career."

As mentioned a lot of factors have to come together for a rider to win Flanders, and Cecchini understands that saying, “I know it's a lot about having perfect form, a perfect day, a great team with you.”

One day racing is one of the most exciting forms of cycling, and as in previous years the cobbled sectors can make it a nightmare for riders, but the 23-year-old says she is already ‘dreaming’ about Sunday’s race.

Finishing in the top five of the race is no mean feat, and if she can ride as well as she did last year, the Italian will have a chance of making the podium in Belgium.