Snooker World Championships: The remaining qualifiers just one step away from the Crucible



Luca Brecel, Fergal O'Brien, Tom Ford, Matthew Selt and Mark Davis all missed out on the chance of reaching the Crucible next weekend as they suffered shock defeats to their respective opponents, whilst Peter Ebdon produced one of the comebacks of the season.

Ding Junhui safely through as Ebdon is involved in an epic

The final qualifying round will be played across Tuesday and Wednesday and looks as follows, complimented by an overview of Monday's results:

Ding Junhui v Nigel Bond- Ding Junhui cruised past Ross Muir with a 10-1 victory to set up an intriguing encounter with the 50 year old veteran.

Ian Burns v Peter Ebdon- world number 32 Ebdon found himself 9-3 down to Gerard Greene and facing a surprise epic, until the veteran fought back to tie the game. A nervy safety battle ensued in the last frame as Ebdon eventually completed his comeback at 2am.

Anthony Hamilton v Robbie Williams- Hamilton shocked Chris Wakelin in the early hours of Monday morning as he won the final four frames to scrape a 10-9 victory.

Graeme Dott v Mike Dunn- Dunn was involved in an epic contest against Li Hang, eventually winning a final frame decider with only his second half century of the match.

Robert Milkins v Kurt Maflin- Both players edged through on Sunday with 10-8 victories.

Michael Holt v Mark King- King will have to substantially up his game against Holt, after only scoring one half century in an edgy 10-7 victory over David Grace.

McManus, Doherty and Stevens to bring back the glory days?

Alan McManus v Jimmy Robertson-McManus scored eight half century breaks in a remarkable performance against David Morris, as he cruised a 10-6 victory.

Ken Doherty v Ryan Day- Doherty drew on his experience to avoid an upset against Hossein Vafaei Ayouri, but did not set the world alight with his edgy 10-7 victory. World number 20 Day had to recover from 9-5 down against Alfie Burden ranked 57 places below him, in a high quality match that saw 13 breaks over 50, eight of which were made by Burden.

Matthew Stevens v Kyren Wilson- Wales' Stevens rolled back the years with five half century breaks in a 10-5 success over Zhang Yong. Young star Wilson started slowly against Martin O'Donnell but won 8 of the last 9 frames, including breaks of 131 and 116, to qualify for the third round.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Anthony McGill- After a temporary light failure in the first session, McGill defeated a defiant Craig Steadman in a final frame decider. Thailand's Un-Nooh looked in great form as he ended the spirited qualifying campaign of Paul Davison with six half centuries and a century break in a 10-7 victory.

Sam and Liam on a High

Liam Highfield v Sam Baird- The English pair both stunned Luca Brecel and Tom Ford with 10-8 and 10-7 wins respectively. The duo both scored a century apiece and will guarantee player ranked outside the top 58 will qualify for the Crucible.

Jack Lisowski v David Gilbert- Both players were in fine form, with the lower ranked Lisowski beating Rory McLeod 10-5 with three century breaks, whilst Gilbert hammered Lee Walker 10-2 with seven half century breaks.

Dechawat Poomjaeng v Mitchell Mann-like his fellow national Un-Nooh, Poomjaeng was excellent form with breaks of 114 and 121 in his 10-5 victory over Robin Hull. Mitchell Mann produced the upset of the round as he won the last two frames to defeat Matthew Selt who has 51 places on the world number 74.

Zhang Anda v Zhou Yuelong- Two 80 breaks and two 81 breaks helped Anda to a shock 10-5 victory over Mark Davis ranked 45 places above him. His compatriot Yuelong set up an all China affair as he also produced a surprise 10-6 victory over Fergal O'Brien, with a 137 break in the 11th frame his highlight.

Ali Carter v Dominic Dale- Carter was made to work hard by Cao Yupeng, but late breaks of 138 and 111 cemented a 10-8 victory. Dale lacked fluidity in his match against Oliver Lines but did enough to progress 10-6.

Liang Wenbo v Xiao Guodong- Young Jamie Cope kept up with the world number 18 for the first session of the match, before the man from China broke away with five consecutive frames to edge closer to the Crucible. Guodong had to work hard against amateur Jamie Clarke who fought back from 6-1 behind, eventually winning by two frames after a break of 133 at the start of the contest.