World Snooker Championships: Mitchell the Mann as he qualifies for the Crucible

Mitchell Mann stunned Dechawat Poomjaeng as he became the lowest ranked player to enter the 2016 Snooker World Championship.

On 'Judgement Day' at Ponds Forge, Mann became one of eight players to qualify from the final qualifying round, ahead of the full first round draw which will take place on Thursday morning.

Mann will be the rank outsider

World number 74 Mann won seven of the ten frames that took place during Wednesday's second session, as a string of decent breaks helped him last Poomjaeng, with a 127 combination his finest moment in the thirteenth frame.

After leading 9-1 overnight, it was only a moment of time before Ding Junhui returned to the Crucible and he achieved the feat in the second frame of the day against veteran Nigel Bond.

Ding Junhui has qualified for the World Snooker Championships (image via: skysports)

Alan McManus was in just as good form, as he extended his 7-2 advantage to 10-2, defeating Jimmy Robertson with ease on Wednesday afternoon, booking his place in the first round.

'Let me entertain you'

Anthony Hamilton and Robbie Williams were involved in a much tighter affair, as the outsider Hamilton began the second session in better form, with breaks of 104 and 98 helping him to a 8-6 lead. Yet Williams fought back strongly, winning four of the last five frames to earn his place at the Crucible.

Robert Milkins, ranked 21st in the world, improved his performance on day two, winning five out of eight frames to see off Kurt Maflin, including a 106 break to complete the victory.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh was in inspired form at the beginning of the session, as he won three consecutive frames to draw himself level with Anthony McGill, but the Scotsman composed himself to win four of the last five frames to qualify for the major event.

Sam scrapes through in Sheffield

Sam Baird and Liam Highfield were predicted to be in a close contest and they did not let the neutrals down, as Baird eventually won a final frame decider with a break of 75. Highfield will be disappointed after making two century breaks on day two, including a 139 in the thirteenth frame.

World number 22 David Gilbert completed the first set of qualifiers, as a break of 133 in the first frame of the day set him on his way to a 10-7 victory over Jack Lisowski.

The second set of qualifying matches are due to conclude on Wednesday evening, when we will know the full list of 32 players who will head to the Crucible for the World Snooker Championships.