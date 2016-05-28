French Open 2016: Brit round up day seven

With Jamie Murray, Colin Fleming and Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith in action, it was a busy day for the Brits in the French Open, whilst Aljaz Bedene put up a good fight in his defeat to Novak Djokovic.

Jamie Murray fights for the win

Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares were against the French team of David Guez and Vincent Millot. The seeds also had the crowd against them, hardly surprising as it is the home slam of any French player.

The fourth seeds did not let this phase them in the first set as they broke the French team twice. Murray & Soares did not face any break points on their own serve which was again impressive

No matter what Guez & Millot threw at their opponents, they were unable to make in roads on the serve of the fourth seeds, and they soon found themselves down a set. 6-4

In the second set, the French pairing started to play much better, and actually managed to break the serve of the Brit/Brazilian pairing twice. However Murray & Soares broke back each time to keep the scoreboard level and force a tiebreak. The fourth seeds came out on top taking the tiebreak and the match.

However, not so good for the rest

Jonathan Erlich, left, and Colin Fleming, right.

Colin Fleming & Jonathan Erlich were also in action Their opponents were the 14th seeds Daniel Nestor & Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi. The Canadian/Pakistani team found themselves in a tough matchup, but managed the Brit/Israeli twice in the first set,

Fleming & Erlich could not retrieve the breaks in the first set despite their best efforts, and were soon down a set. In the second set the Brit/Israeli played much better and saved five break points. Nestor & Qureshi nanaged to save their only break point faced,forcing a tiebreak..

The 14th seeds played the better in the tiebreak, although Fleming & Erlich tried to keep things close. Nestor & Quershi edged the breaker 7-4 to win the match in straight sets 6-3 7-6.

Jocelyn Rae, left, and Anna Smith, right.

On the women’s side, Jocelyn Rae & Anna Smith were against the third seeds Hao-Ching Chan & Yung-Jan Chan in the second round. The Brits did not get off to the best of starts, and were broken by the Taipei team.

Rae & Smith found themselves outclassed in the second set as the third seeds dominated. Unfortunately the Taipei players were just too good and took the match comfortably 6-3 6-2.