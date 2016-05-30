French Open 2016: Day nine at Roland Garros abandoned due to rain

Events at the French Open in Paris were thrown into uncertainty on Monday lunchtime due to rain, as day nine was abandoned without a ball being hit.

Roland Garros has been dogged by inclement conditions throughout the bulk of this year's tournament. With blanket rain forecast until tomorrow morning and with showers forecast for the rest of the week, match scheduling could become problematic for officials.

Monday was the first time since the turn of the Millennium that an entire day's play has been washed out in Paris.

Second week faces scheduling nightmare

With the women and men's competition both having reached the Fourth Round, losing the second Monday raises the possibility of some players having to play on back-to-back days on their route to the finals this weekend.

The outlook for Tuesday is slightly better, but with showers predicted for the morning before a band of rain arrives in the afternoon, the potential of outstanding last 16 matches to played on Wednesday is a very real scenario.

Roland Garros only Grand Slam without roof

The delays suffered this year in the southern enclaves of the Parisian capital have further raised the issue of the lack of a roof or sheltered facilities at Roland Garros.

Poor weather is becoming a more frequent issue at Roland Garros. (Photo: Getty)

In the past, the French clay has been renowned for being the setting for wall-to-wall sun and hot conditions perfect for clay court tennis. However, during the last three years, the French Open has been dogged by cool, overcast conditions with showery interludes.

With Wimbledon, the US Open and Australian Open all having retractable roofs to suit the conditions. Does this years events raise the possibility of installing some for of cover? The design of both Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts however, mean it may be a case of easier said than done.

Seeds likely to be affected

The top seeds in both draws are likely to be affected. Sixth seed Simona Halep was due to resume at 5-3 in the first set versus fellow seed Samantha Stosur, but they will have to wait it out.

So too will number two Agnieszka Radwanska. The Pole, a set and a break up against Tsvetana Pironkova, will hope to wrap things up in quick time especially as top seed Serena Williams is yet to begin her bid for the quarter-finals.

Andy Murray, following his straight sets win over John Isner on Sunday has taken his place in the last eight to play home favourite Richard Gasquet of France, due to be played on Tuesday. They will have to wait it out also.