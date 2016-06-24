ATP Nottingham 2016: Cuevas to meet Johnson in Saturday's final

Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas will take on America’s Steve Johnson for the Aegon Open title in Nottingham after both recorded semi-final victories on Friday.

Second seed Cuevas, aged 30, had won just two matches on grass before this week, but has now triumphed four times in as many days on the verdant surface to reach tomorrow’s final.

After narrowly beating Britain’s Dan Evans in the second round on Wednesday, Cuevas recovered from a set down to defeat Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller 3-6 7-6(3) 6-4.

Two wins in one day for Johnson

That match followed the conclusion of the final quarter-final match between Johnson and top seed Kevin Anderson, after their match had been suspended on Thursday due to bad light.

American Steve Johnson (Picture from Zimbo.com)

The pair resumed that match with Anderson serving at 3-4 in the deciding set, however Johnson was able to close out a 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 victory before he returned to court later in the day.

Johnson then went on to beat Italian Andreas Seppi in straight sets to reach only his second final at an ATP event and his first on grass.

The American didn’t drop his serve during a 6-4 6-4 victory which lasted just 78 minutes - despite a rain delay mid-way through the second set.

First final on grass for both players

“I’m very happy to reach my second final and first on grass,” Johnson said after the match. “I liked the way I kept my composure and came back from the darkness delay last night and the rain delay today up a set. You never know how those are going to turn out. Fortunately, I came out with good starts in both and was able to get back into the swing of things.

“Pablo’s played an outstanding tournament so it’s hopefully going to be a great match and I’m going to be a bit more comfortable in my second final than I was in my first”.

Johnson will be encouraged by his grass court form ahead of Wimbledon which starts next week.

The draw for the third major of the year was made this morning and paired Johnson with Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round.

Cuevas, seeded 29th at the tournament, will take on Andrey Kuznetsov in round one.