The net has been removed and the cover comes across Centre Court as rain is predicted in SW19.

Murray will be delighted with his performance given the struggles he had to endure during the opening week of the French Open. Looked strong from the baseline and his movement appeared sharp.

Broady dug deep but could not withstand the endless pressure of the world No.2.

GAME, SET, MATCH - MURRAY! The Scot books his place in the next round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Broady.

MATCH POINT!

Broady 2-6 3-6 4-5 Murray* -- Broady holds meaning Murray is now serving for the match.

*Broady 2-6 3-6 3-5 Murray -- Murray holds and is now a break away from the next round.

Broady 2-6 3-6 3-4 Murray* -- This time, Broady saves two break points and is doing a fine job of testing Murray's flexibility.

*Broady 2-6 3-6 2-4 Murray -- Broady relinquishes two break points as Murray, his serve out wide in the ad court working wonders, holds.

*Broady 2-6 3-6 1-3 Murray -- Broady leads 30-0 but Murray steadies himself with a big serve to hold.

Broady 2-6 3-6 1-2 Murray* -- Broady making a fist of this but Murray, having suffered through 13 sets in the first week at Roland Garros last month, seeking to wrap this up as quickly as possible.

*Broady 2-6 3-6 0-2 Murray -- Murray, bouyed by a 107 mph second serve, holds to love. The British No.1 looking excellent here.

Broady 2-6 3-6 0-1 Murray* -- The world No.2 breaks early and, bar an extraordinary collapse, has booked his place in the next round.

Broady 2-6 3-6 Murray -- Game and second set Murray!

Broady 2-6 3-5 Murray* -- Broady thwonks an excellent forehand into the deuce corner to hold.

*Broady 2-6 2-5 Murray -- Broady is afforded a glimpse of hope as he races out into a 30-0 advantage but Murray recovers and is a break away from wrapping up the second set.

Broady 2-6 2-4 Murray* -- Broady discernibly bouyant as he holds his serve.

Andrew Castle just referred to Marcus Willis as 'one of the lads'. Highlight of this match, in truth.

*Broady 2-6 1-4 Murray -- The Scot capitalises on his break to service. Should be a procession to claim the second set here.

Broady 2-6 1-3 Murray* -- The rank outsider double faults to gift Murray a break of service.

*Broady 2-6 1-2 Murray -- The Scot has dropped only three points on his service.

Broady 2-6 1-1 Murray* -- Broady arrows a simple forehead into the net at 30-15 but retains his composure to restore parity.

*Broady 2-6 0-1 Murray -- Peerless serving from Murray opens the second set.

Elsewhere, Fritz has taken Wawrinka to a fourth set.

Broady 2-6 Murray -- Game and first set Murray. The Scot fashions two break points with a peerless return from the ad court before Broady scoops a forehand out of bounds.

*Broady 2-5 Murray -- The Scot arrows a straightforward forehead into the net but recovers and is now a break away from securing his first set at this year's championship.

Broady 2-4 Murray* -- Broady settling into the match, serving well and takes his second service game.

*Broady 1-4 Murray -- Flawless service game -- again -- from the world No.2.

Broady 1-3 Murray* -- The Englishman chalks up his first game against the Scot after Murray seemed to spoon a return into the crowd at 30-15.

*Broady 0-3 Murray -- Eight minutes have surpassed and the 2013 Champion is in cruise control.

Broady 0-2 Murray -- The Scot fashions two break points and has Broady on the ropes early. Superb hitting from the world No.2.

Excellent opening service game from the Scot.

Murray serving first.

14:40 - Both players enter the court to a standing ovation.

14:31 - Williams books her place in the next round with a straight sets victory. Murray due on Centre Court next.

14:26 - Williams holds for 5-4 and thus Sadikovic is serving to remain in the match.

14:24 - Wawrinka takes the second set 6-1. Hardly the upset many prophesised, though time is still on the 18-year-old's side.

14:15 - Kyrgios, form wavering for a brief moment in the first and for a large chunk of the third, prevails, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-1 to set up a Second Round match with Dustin Brown.

14:11 - Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios is leading Czech veteran Radek Stepanek 2-1 -- and boasts a break of service in the fourth -- while Stan Wawrinka has successfully negogiated a tricky first set over American prodigy Taylor Fritz on Court No.1.

14:09 - Williams is a set to the good and has recaptured a break in the second.

As previously noted, Murray is due on Centre Court following the women's defending champion Serena Williams' tie at approximately 2:30pm. Stay tuned!

Milos Raonic, John McEnroe in attendance, booked his place in the next round but the major casualty of the day belongs to Gael Monfils, downed in five sets by Jeremy Chardy.

Federer himself sweeped past Argentine Guido Pella on Centre Court, withstanding the South American's wicked forehand to prevail on straight sets.

In other news, fellow Brit Marcus Willis booked a date with Roger Federer on Wednesday after stunning Ricardis Benkaris on Monday afternoon.

The World No.2 is on the opposite side of the draw to his kypronite Djokovic -- and thus cannot meet him until the final -- but Murray will be aware of the grass court threat of Richard Gasquet, semi-finalist here last year, and Roger Federer conquering Austrian star Dominic Thiem.

Few will forget Murray's triumph at the All England Club in 2013, ending 77 years of hurt for those of a British persuasion, and the Scot will be keen to build a head of steam in the first week.

Murray recovered and was flawless through to the final, where his dreams of adding a third Grand Slam success to his mantelpiece was dashed by Novak Djokovic, who stamped his place in the Second Round of Wimbledon with a straight sets victory over James Ward on Monday.

Though few can fault his form in the second week of Roland Garros, the Scot was on the cusp of a First Round exit to Radek Stepanek before being taken to a fifth set by French maverik Mathias Borgue the following day.

The British No.1 arrives into SW19 bouyed by his fifth success at Queen's and Murray, who was forced to dig deep to swat Milos Raonic aside in the final, is conscious of the dangers present in the early rounds of a major.

Hello all! I'm Craig Vickers and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Andy Murray's First Round Wimbledon clash with fellow Brit Liam Broady. The world No.2 is scheduled on Centre Court after Serena Williams' meeting with Amra Sadikovic.