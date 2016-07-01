Wimbledon 2016: Del Potro overpowers Wawrinka to complete a stunning comeback

Juan Martin Del Potro came out on top in a tough battle against fourth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in four sets to advance through to the third round at Wimbledon.

Wawrinka, who many people thought could go all the way, won the first set and looked in control of the match. But Del Potro, who is making a comeback from injury, fought back and overpowered Wawrinka to turn the match around.

Del Potro finally won the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in the end and will play either Lucas Pouille or Donald Young in the third round.

Wawrinka gets the crucial break to win the first set

Unsurprisingly, the match began with both players holding their first service games without any trouble.

Wawrinka then held his second service game to love before the crucial moment in the set happened. The Swissbroke in the fourth game of the set to take a 3-1 lead.

Del Potro couldn't get going on the Wawrinka serve during the first set, which was a shame as he done brilliant on his own serve apart from the one game.

Wawrinka, serving at 5-3 for the set, had no problem producing high-quality serves and won the set 6-3 to give Del Potro some hard work to do to get back into the match.

Del Potro's serving during the match was too much for Wawrinka to handle | Photo: Getty

Del Potro fights back

Del Potro did not let losing the first set put him down as he begun the second by holding his serve without any fuss.

Wawrinka responded well by holding his own serve in the next game and then Del Potro held again by saving a break point.

It was a crucial hold for Del Potro as he broke Wawrinka for the first time in the match in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead in the set. Wawrinka handed him the game with a double fault.

Del Potro backed up the break with another good service game while Wawrinka held his own serve in the next game.

Wawrinka put a huge amount of pressure on the next Del Potro service game but the Argentinean held his nerve for a 5-2 lead.

Wawrinka held his serve in the next game to stay in the set and make sure that Del Potro would have to serve for the set. Del Potro did this no problem as he won the set 6-3 to level the game up at one set all.

High quality tennis from both players but Del Potro wins the third set in the tie break

Del Potro took the confidence of winning the second set into the third set as he broke Wawrinka's serve in the first game.

Wawrinka though responded well and broke back straight away before Del Potro and Wawrinka broke each other once again to leave the set tied at 2-2.

The first hold of the set went the way of Wawrinka who finally found a way to get through Del Potro. Del Potro though then found his service rhythm and held his next game.

Both players continued to hold their serve to take the set into a tiebreak.

The tiebreak was very one sided as Del Potro broke Wawrinka's serve three times, to win it 7-2 and the set 7-6, to go two sets to one up.

Del Potro completes the comeback to advance through to the third round

The fourth set saw both players doing what they do best; serving big. Both held serve for the first seven games of the set.

The turning point in the set happened in the eighth game when Del Potro broke Wawrinka to go 5-3 up and earn a chance to serve for the match.

Del Potro didn't need a second opportunity, as he managed to serve the out to win the set 6-3 and the match in four sets.