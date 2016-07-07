Wimbledon 2016: Serena blitzes Vesnina to reach ninth final

Defending Wimbledon champion Serena Williams brushed aside Elena Vesnina in less than 50 minutes to reach her ninth final at SW19.

The world number one and top seed, dismantled her unseeded Russian opponent 6-2, 6-0 on Centre Court to reach Saturday's final.

In a wholly dominant display, Williams vastly over-powered the 53rd seed with little effort, as Vesnina won just two games as consolation.

Doubles specialist exposed

In her first grand slam semi-final, Vesnina needed to start well to inspire any hope, but Williams' grass-court superiority exposed the Russian as the doubles specialist she primarily was.

A packed and expectant crowd watched on in hope of an unlikely show from the huge underdog. Unsurprisingly, Williams was again set to disappoint them. After breaking immediately in Vesnina's first service game, Williams, a 21-time major winner, gave her opponent short shrift. In no time Serena opened up a 4-0 lead, with a whitewash on the cards.

Vesnina avoided the dreaded bagel in the opener winning the fifth game on her third service game. To her credit the three-time major doubles champion restored a semblance of pride at 5-2. Niceties then over, Williams served out and powered through to take the opening set 6-2, barely breaking into a sweat, under blues skies in South-West London.

Williams had too much for Russian Vesnina (photo:getty)

Defending champion asserts authority

Williams has struggled during the tournament at times, in particular during the Second Round where compatriot Christina McHale took the top seed to three sets, having broken Williams early in the decider.

Since then however, Williams has not dropped a set and it was more of the same versus Vesnina.

The Russian was visibly overawed by the occasion and at times the emotion of the big stage troubled her game. The second set largely resembled a training session, as Vesnina forlornly played fetch with the bright yellow ball across the now scorched base-line, unable to deal with the guile and force of the Serena tide.

Serena pushed out out to 5-0 lead, focusing on precision over power in breaking the Russian three times. The inevitable arrived as Williams served out the match in just 48 minutes, eclipsing her victory time of 51 minutes over Annika Beck in Round Three, 6-3, 6-0, as the American handed Vesnina a bagel to chew on to conclude matters.

Serena Williams will play either her sister Venus Williams or her Australian Open conqueror Germany's Angelique Kerber, in Saturday's final.