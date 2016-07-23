Anniversary Games: Farah storms to 5,000metre victory, looks in prime form for Rio

Following some enthralling Friday night performances, fans flocked back to the Olympic Stadium for day two of the Anniversary Games.

A number of British athletes look to be in very good form ahead of the Rio Olympics, and they performed well on a busy Saturday schedule.

Farah dominates field to lay down Rio marker

With an Olympic long-distance double-double in sight, Mo Farah dominated a strong field in London to gain confidence ahead of Rio.

Billed as the star of the day's performers, Farah won the 5,000metre race by 15 seconds, running a world-leading time of 12.59.29, and looks to be rounding into form at exactly the right time.

Racing clear over the final few laps, Farah beat a field which included Bernard Lagat, who is expected to be one of his major rivals come the Olympics.

Relay boys and KJT also shine

Outside of Farah's big win, there was also many strong performances elsewhere for British athletes.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson leaps for the win in London (image via: AFP/Getty)

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson backed-up her PB on Friday in the High Jump, by winning Saturday's Long Jump ahead of British number one Shara Proctor.

The youngster jumped four outdoor PBs in a consistent spell of jumps, which was topped by her fourth round effort of 6.84. Proctor was second with a jump of 6.80, while KJT's Heptathlete rival Jessica Ennis-Hill could only manage a leap of 6.16 in the opening round.

The 'A' team of James Dasaolu, Adam Gemili, James Ellington and CJ Ujah look like real medal candidates for Rio, after running the quickest team this year to win the 4x100m. A time of 37.78 was just outside the British record, and astonishingly GB's 'B' team of Richard Kilty, Harry Akines-Aryeetey, Danny Talbot and Ojie Edoborun finished just 0.03 further back in second showing the great strength in depth currently enjoyed by British sprinting.

Other Brits to impress include Matthew Hudson-Smith and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke who each claimed victory in the 400 and 800 respectively.

Dutch sprinter Dafne Schippers lived up to her favourites tag for Rio, easing to victory in the 200metres in a time of 22.13, with GB's Jodie Williams finishing fifth in a time close to her season's best.