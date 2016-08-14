Rio 2016: GB's Giles Scott extends lead in Finn class

The British sailors are now turning their eyes to silverware after sailing on day six edged them closer to the medal races and after Saturdays result, Ben Saxton is among those who is on course for the podium finish.

Saxton and Nicola Groves maintained their position in the Nacra 17 medal positions after a very testing day on the water with scores of 13, 12 and 16.

Going well for Team GB

The Brits lie in third but are currently on 49 points and are on par with second-placed Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli of Argentina and with just seven points that separate the top five boats.

The Nacra 17s are set to finish their final races after their 12 race on Sunday before the class’ medal race on Tuesday.

Britain ruling the waves

Britain’s Giles Scott enjoyed another dominant day in sailing’s Finn class to close in on the Olympic gold medal.

The World Champion went into Saturday’s racing as a strong contendor for gold, and he managed a victory and a third place to make him the overall leader.

Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves in action on day eigth of the Olympics | photo: Zimbo

The rules in sailing are the lowest score wins, Scott in on 22 points which means he is 16 points clear of Slovenia’s Vasilij Zbogar with three races left.

Scott is a four-time world champion, following in the footsteps of veteran and four-time Olympic champion Sir Ben Ainslie who is well known for dominating this class at Olympic medal.

Blow for Britain’s sailors

Nick Thompson’s medal hopes in the Laser category took a massive blow as he finished down in 22nd in the 10th race, which saw him drop down to sixth in the overall standings.

Thompson was second after the first six races, but is 10 points behind the top three, going into the medal race which is worth a bonus of double points.

Alison Young managed to keep her hopes alive in the Laser Radial, winning the last race in the preliminaries to be eighth going into the medal race.

Charlotte Dobson and Sophie Ainsworth are sixth in the Women’s 49er class while in the men’s equivalent class Dylan Fletcher and Alain Sign is in 12th in the overall standings.

Fletcher and Sign raised from 14th to 12th in the 49er fleet, but they do face a tough challenge to finish in with a medal in the medal races.