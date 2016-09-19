WTA Quebec City: Oceane Dodin wins first WTA Tour title against Lauren Davis

Oceane Dodin completed a magical week with her first WTA Tour title, defeating American Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-3 to win the Coupe Banque Nationale.

Dodin wins up-and-down first set to take the early lead

It wasn't the way Dodin wanted to start her first career final as Davis broke to open the match. With her power, the Frenchwoman has the ability to break back at any time and she did so in the fourth game to level the set at 2-2. She then broke the American's serve again to love for a 4-2 lead.

Inconsistency is the only thing holding Dodin back and it reared its ugly head in her next service game, Davis breaking back as the set was once again back on serve at 4-3. After both players held, Dodin finally broke for the set, winning a 12-point game to take the opener in 46 minutes.

Dodin wins second set and the title as long games dominate the frame

Dodin continued her momentum into the second set as she broke Davis for a quick 2-0 lead. The American was struggling and could do little to alter the outcome, although she bypassed two break points on the Frenchwoman's serve and then saved three break points of her own for a hold.

That seemed to spur her on as she then surprisingly broke Dodin, the first of three consecutive breaks that saw the 19-year old with a 4-3 lead. She wasted no time in breaking Davis again, this time to 15 for a 5-3 lead. Now serving for the title, she saved a break point and needed three match points to close out the victory and seal a most improbable championship. Three games went 10 points while another two went eight, Dodin showing she can grind out the long games.

Dodin reacts to her brilliant week

After the match, Dodin spoke about her memorable week in Canada. "It was a very tough match, very difficult," Dodin said after the win. "She plays very well, and runs everywhere! I'm just trying to improve my game so I'm there for every point, focus on my serve. That helped me so much in this match."

She continued, "After the first set, I started thinking, 'One set and you're going to win this tournament,' so I started getting a little bit nervous and at 3-0, 40-0, I was like, 'Oh my god!' She made a little comeback, so at the end I was very nervous."

Dodin concluded, "I was thinking, 'You can't play a third set, so you absolutely have to win the second.' My coach has helped me so much with the mental side, and I saw him like, 'Go, go, go!' So I'm very happy with myself."

With the win, Dodin is set to crack the Top 100 for the first time in her young career.