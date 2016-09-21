WTA Tokyo: Seeds fall on wild day three

In what was the most exciting day of action so far at the Toray Pan Pacific Open, the Olympic champion, a US Open semi-finalist and a hometown rising star all pulled off upsets in Tokyo. Here's a rundown of what happened.

Puig continues rich vein of form

The first match of the day saw Olympic champion Monica Puig reprise her upset win in Rio over Petra Kvitova by knocking off the Czech again, coming from a set down.

Kvitova, seeded seventh and a needing a wild card to play in the event, blazed through the first set 6-1 behind two breaks before Puig regained her footing to take the second 6-4, breaking in the tenth and final game of the set. She took the decider by the same 6-4 score, rallying from a 4-2 deficit to take the last four games, including two breaks of serve to reach the quarter-finals.

Next was a comprehensive thrashing by Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka as she dropped just three games to sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in a 6-2, 6-1 runaway. Osaka was broken to start each set, but broke back each time and broke the Slovak's serve six straight times, Cibulkova's lone hold coming in the first game of the match. The Japanese was ruthlessly efficient, going 6/7 on break points to reach the last eight.

Wozniacki takes down Suarez Navarro

Caroline Wozniacki then took the court against fourth seed Carla Suarez Navarro and what followed was a thriller. The Dane, on the back of reaching the US Open semi-finals, lost her serve in the fifth game of the opening set only to regain the break in the eighth game to level it at 4-4. The set would eventually go to a tiebreak, won by Wozniacki. After early minibreaks were traded, the Dane won the final two points on Suarez Navarro's serve to take the opening set 7-6 (4).

The Spaniard responded in the second set. After dropping her serve to start out, she broke Wozniacki in both the eighth and tenth games, good enough to give her the set 6-4 and force a deciding third set. In the final set, Wozniacki broke in the third game only to see Suarez Navarro break back to level matters at 3-3. The Dane then got the decisive break in the very next game for a 4-3 lead and she served it out to reach the quarter-finals.

Radwanska scrapes through

The final match of the day saw the lone favorite win, but only just as second seed Agniszka Radwanska edged Barbora Strycova in a titanic match. A break-filled first set saw the Czech waste an early lead as she was broken in consecutive service games to fall behind 4-2 after breaking Radwanska to open the match. Breaks were traded in the next couple of games as Radwanska led 5-3 and summarily closed it out in the next game to take the opener 6-3.

Strycova responded with a break right away in the second, this time hanging on to her lead at 2-0 and extending it with another break for a 5-1 lead. Despite the Pole getting one break back, it wasn't enough as Strycova took the second set by a 6-3 score to set up a climactic third set.

In the decider, both players held twice to start out followed by five straight breaks that saw the score at 5-5. Attempting to force a final set tiebreak, the Czech wobbled as Radwanska took the set 7-5 and with it the match and a place in the final eight.