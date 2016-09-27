Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez to headline UFC 205

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor will top UFC 205 when he faces UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden. Alvarez will attempt to defend his lightweight crown for the first time since he spectacularly knocked out Rafael dos Anjos back in July.

McGregor on the other hand will be hoping to become the third man in UFC history to win a belt in two different weight classes, but if he wins he will make history once more, becoming the first man in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously.

Conor McGregor will be hoping to rip the belt away from this man, Eddie Alvarez | Photo: Getty/EdMulholland/ZuffaLLC

‘The Notorious One’ last fought at UFC 202, when he successfully avenged his first UFC loss to defeat Nate Diaz via majority decision. Many thought the featherweight champion’s next fight would be the defence of his belt against Jose Aldo, but the UFC bosses have agreed that taking on Alvarez would make for an even bigger spectacle.

It was also thought that Eddie Alvarez would hold his first title defence against Khabib Nurmagomedov and after the Russian announced on social media that he had signed a fight contract for UFC 205 and 206 to take on Alvarez. Many fight fans were 99% sure that Alvarez - Nurmagomedov would happen at either UFC 205 or 206.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC | Photo: Getty/JeffBottari/ZuffaLLC

However, late on Monday night Dana White poured cold water over that potential spectacle and announced McGregor would be trying to pry the lightweight title away from the American.

As expected, Nurmagomedov was displeased with the decision,

I have two bout agreements that bullshit champ refuses to sign. I got used the whole time to make Conor and Eddie get on their knees and beg — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 27, 2016

Just for the record @Ealvarezfight and @TheNotoriousMMA fear me I'm just a man. Your time will come to get my hands on you — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 27, 2016

Nurmagomedov is currently ranked No.1 in the lightweight rankings and is currently unbeaten with an impressive 23-0 record, so the Russian fighter is understandably upset.

Michael Johnson, who is currently ranked number six in the lightweight division was quick to offer ‘The Eagle’ a fight and if that fight was to happen and Nurmagomedov was to defeat Johnson, it would surely line up a title fight he has waited so long for.

With Alvarez - McGregor being added to the UFC 205 fight card, it rounds off a wonderful trilogy of title fights that will take place. The first title fight of the night will be between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and her Polish compatriot, Karolina Kowalkiewicz for the UFC Women’s Strawweight title.

The other title fight will see Tyron Woodley defend his UFC Welterweight crown for the very fight time against Steven ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. Woodley won the title when he incredibly knocked out long time welterweight king ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler at UFC 201. It was reported that Lawler would immediately take on Woodley in a title rematch but it was later decided another top contender should step into the Octagon against ‘The Chosen One’.

UFC 205 is scheduled to take place on 12th November 2016 at Madison Square Garden and possessing the greatest fight card the company has ever put forward, this event is one you cannot miss.