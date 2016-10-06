WTA Beijing: Agnieszka Radwanska blows past Caroline Wozniacki

Agnieszka Radwanska won 12 of the last 14 games after falling into an early hole against Caroline Wozniacki to reach the China Open quarterfinals.

Despite going behind initially, the Pole rallied back to claim a routine 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Radwanska digs herself early trouble, recovers to breeze through first set

This was the rubber match of sorts as Wozniacki came from behind to defeat Radwanska on her way to winning in Tokyo while the Pole dominated their clash in Wuhan. Wozniacki was off to a flying start, breaking Radwanska in her first service game for a quick 2-0 lead.

That wouldn't last long as Radwanska broke straight back when Wozniacki's forehand bounced off the top of the net, falling on her side. She struck again in the fifth game to take the lead when her backhand just kissed the line, securing a break to love and again in the ninth game, rallying from 40-0 down to close out the set when Wozniacki sprayed a forehand wide.

Radwanska surrenders one game in second set to emphatically book spot in the final eight

It didn't take long for the fourth seed to assert herself in the second set as she again broke to love after fighting off two break points in her opening service game which lasted 14 points. She broke again for a 4-0 lead, capping off a 36 shot rally with a spectacular forehand winner.

Wozniacki was on the board in the set with an immediate break back, but saw that slight bit of momentum disappear when the Pole broke again for a 5-1 lead. She ably served out the match after wasting two match points and fighting off two break points to reach the quarterfinals against either Yaroslava Shvedova or Alize Cornet. Their third round match was postponed due to rain.