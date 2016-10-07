Watch: UFC 204 Bisping vs Henderson 2 weigh-ins
Photo: VAVEL

Michael 'The Count' Bisping will defend his UFC Middlweight belt in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester at UFC 204, as he comes up against old rival Dan Henderson.

The last time the two fighters met was in 2009 at UFC 100, where Hendo picked up a knockout win, which is something that Bisping will be hoping to rectify when the two come face to face for one last time. Henderson has already told press that this will be his retirement fight even if he does win the belt, which will bring a career to an end that has span over 20 years in the Octagon.

During the early weigh-ins, all fighters made weight, apart from Ian Entwistle who was rushed to hospital at the 11th hour whilst there was a worry as to whether Vitor Belfort would make weight after the media day on Wednesday. 

You can watch the ceremony weigh-ins live on UFC's official YouTube channel