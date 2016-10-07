Watch: UFC 204 Bisping vs Henderson 2 weigh-ins

Michael 'The Count' Bisping will defend his UFC Middlweight belt in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester at UFC 204, as he comes up against old rival Dan Henderson.

The last time the two fighters met was in 2009 at UFC 100, where Hendo picked up a knockout win, which is something that Bisping will be hoping to rectify when the two come face to face for one last time. Henderson has already told press that this will be his retirement fight even if he does win the belt, which will bring a career to an end that has span over 20 years in the Octagon.

During the early weigh-ins, all fighters made weight, apart from Ian Entwistle who was rushed to hospital at the 11th hour whilst there was a worry as to whether Vitor Belfort would make weight after the media day on Wednesday.

You can watch the ceremony weigh-ins live on UFC's official YouTube channel.

UFC 204 Main Card

Michael Bisping (185) vs. Dan Henderson (184)

Vitor Belfort (186) vs. Gegard Mousasi (185)

Jimi Manuwa (205) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205)

Daniel Omielanczuk (239) vs. Stefan Struve (265)

Mirsad Bektic (144) vs. Russell Doane (145)

UFC 204 Prelims

Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Brad Pickett (136)

Davey Grant (135) vs. Damian Stasiak (135)

Leon Edwards (169) vs. Albert Tumenov (169)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Lukasz Sajewski (156)

Early Prelims

Mike Perry (170) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Adriano Martins (155) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)

UFC 204 will take place at Manchester Arena on Sunday morning due to the fact that this is a Pay Per View event, meaning that it has to be on primetime television in the United States. Optimistic if tickets would sell, 16,000 sold out in just six minutes.

You can view all the reaction on VAVEL.com, where editor Daniel Pinder is in attendance to gather the news as it happens.