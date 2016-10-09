UFC 204: Michael Bisping defeats Dan Henderson by unanimous decision to retain middleweight belt
And still the UFC middleweight champion | Photo: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Manchester, EnglandMichael Bisping remains the UFC Middleweight champion following a unanimous decision win over future Hall of Fame inductee, Dan Henderson, who has now retired from the sport after a career that’s span over 20 years.

After selling out in just six minutes, this became a well anticipated main event as Bisping would go up against old foe Henderson to rectify his loss at UFC 100 – a rematch that has been seven years in the making – which resulted in him retaining the middleweight belt. Who next? We’ll have to see how fights including Luke Rockhold and Jacare Souza pan out.

A night to remember for the future of MMA in Europe

Judges scored the bout 48-47 twice and 49-46 for Bisping which won him the rematch, although in the post-fight press conference, Henderson thought that he had won rounds 1,2 and 5. Whilst rivals, the two did pay their respects to each other with the retaining middleweight champion praising Henderson’s 20 year career following his now retirement.

Jeered before the fight, Henderson received a standing ovation from everyone in Manchester Arena, with 16,000 fans seeing his last ever fight in the sport.

“I appreciate all the support throughout the years, worldwide,” said Henderson in his post-fight interview. “I gave my heart and soul to this sport, and fans like you, even though you booed me at the beginning of the night, made it worthwhile for me to keep competing year after year. I absolutely love the sport. And I want to say thank you to the fans for making this fight happen and thank you to Bisping for giving me this opportunity. My last fight for a belt I came up a little short, but not bad for an old man.”