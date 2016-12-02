Ana Konjuh hires Goran Prpic as new coach

Ana Konjuh has hired Goran Prpic as her new coach after a short seven-month period with Jelena Kostanic Tosic.

Konjuh preparing for 2017 season with new leadership

After an injury-plagued 2016 that saw the Croat drop to 92nd in the WTA rankings, Konjuh reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals under the guidance of Kostanic Tosic. On November 6, Konjuh announced on her website that Kostanic Tosic wanted to spend time with her family, mainly her two small children and the 2015 Nottingham winner's need for a full-time, dedicated coach.

Prpic the choice as Konjuh looks to build on success at Flushing Meadows

Following a search of almost a month, Konjuh chose Prpic. The 52-year old had most recently been working with Turkish youngster Ipek Soylu and was previously the Croatian national team coach on both sides.

His first task is to continue the momentum Konjuh gained from her run in New York, defeating Kiki Bertens, Kurumi Nara, Varvara Lepchenko and fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska en route to becoming the youngest Open quarterfinalist in almost two decades. Konjuh recently announced her first event of the 2017 season would be in Auckland, the first chance to see Prpic with his new pupil.

Prpic a tour veteran, knows Croatian tennis well

Konjuh's new teacher was a player on the ATP Tour for a dozen years, accumulating one career singles title, in his native Croatia and one doubles title. He reached the 1991 Australian Open and the 1993 French Open quarterfinals, his furthest progression in a major.

Prpic during his time as Croatian Davis Cup coach/Photo: Hrvoje Polan/Getty Images

Prpic also brings a wealth of coaching experience to Konjuh's team, having been Croatian Fed Cup captain from 2000-2011 and Davis Cup captain from 2006-2011.