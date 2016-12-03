Revolution Champions League Day Two: Neah Evans shines again in the afternoon session as she strengthen’s Podium Ambition’s lead

It was an action packed final day of the Revolution Champions League as the afternoon session produced some spectacular racing which saw Neah Evans (Podium Ambition) assert her dominance in the elite women’s Championship after she took victory in the elimination/ scratch race.

The Scottish rider also took victory in the second event of the new format Omnium as well. The UCI decided to alter the Omnium event earlier this year by cutting it from six races to four; and the Podium Ambition rider won the tempo race after Simona Frapporti (CastelBrando.it) opened the session with a spectacular win in the scratch race.

Elsewhere, in the men’s event’s Andy Tennant (Pedalsure) won the elimination race ahead of teammate Iljo Kiesse, and then Team Wiggins secured a double as Jon Dibben took victory in the scratch race and then Sam Harrison produced a sterling ride to win the points race.

Heading into the afternoon session JLT Condor were leading Pedalsure by 10 points, and that still proved to be the case as JLT were at the top of the leaderboard by the end of the afternoon session as they lead Pedalsure by five points.

Frapporti wows the crowd to win the opening event of the women’s Omnium

The women’s scratch race kicked off proceedings on the second day of the Champions League and what a start it was, as the 2016 European Gold medallist in the team pursuit took home a splendid victory. Prior to the race the likes of Evans and Laura Kenny (Matrix Fitness) were looking to start the afternoon sessions with good performances.

Kenny is well averse to the Omnium; she is the current Olympic and World Champion in the discipline and as the 24-year-old steps up her training she performed well in the opening event despite coming outside the top three.

But it was the Italian Frapporti who upset the odds and produced an audacious race winning move on the sixth lap along with Henrietta Colbourne (Team Jaden Weldtite) which left the pre-race favourites Kenny and Evans in her wake.

It was a strong performance from the Italian as she took the victory; Evans came home in second and Kenny’s teammate Elinor Barker finished in third.

Tennant claims victory in the men’s elimination race

Heading into the final day of the Champions League it was Pedalsure that were only ten points behind the leaders JLT, and in the opening race for the men’s riders it was Tennant that survived an entertaining elimination race to claim victory.

The elimination race is quite simple, every other lap the person that crosses the line last exits the race until there is a winner and it was the experienced Tennant showed his track nous throughout the contest to remain out of danger.

As the race entered the last quartet of riders which included Tennant, Kiesse, Patrick Bevan (Cannondale-Drapac), and Marcel Kalz it was the team of Pedalsure that asserted their dominance and made sure they both would be contesting the final sprint.

Evans claims another victory in the women’s Elite Championship

The Omnium took a backseat as the women’s returned to the elite Championship racing and it was Evan’s that took her third victory over the two days after an entertaining elimination/scratch race.

Both the elimination and the scratch formats were clubbed together; the first ten laps saw ten riders eliminated, and then the last ten laps was a straight race to the finish.

After all the eliminations were set and done, it was Kenny, Evans, Barker, Rhona Callander (Team Jaden Weldtite), Frapporti, Maria Vittoria Sperotto, Jessica Roberts (Voxwomen), and Colleen Gulick (Revolution All Stars) that contested the final sprint to the line.

It was Sperotto who launched what looked like a devastating attack with just three laps remaining. But the impressive Evans wasn’t about to lose lightly and the Scottish rider set off in pursuit and ultimately her speed was too much for the Italian as she took victory to help strengthen Podium Ambition’s grip on the overall leaderboard.

Dibben underlines his credentials with a superb win in the scratch race

The points race World Champion Dibben showed just what a talent he is with an accomplished victory in the men’s scratch race.

The 22-year-old launched his race-winning move on the 18th lap, and with the Wiggins rider out in the front, the bunch had no answer to his ferocious pace. On the eighth lap he managed to lap the field to gain an extra lap, and from there it was plain sailing for the Briton as he took home a deserved victory.

Evans wins the Omnium tempo race ahead of Kenny and Barker

Evan’s opened her account in the second Omnium event, and claimed her second victory of the afternoon as she won tempo race ahead of the Matrix Fitness duo Kenny and Barker.

The tempo race is a new addition to the Omnium and it sees riders sprint every lap to gain a point. Over the course of the 30 lap race it was the 26-year-old Evans that picked up eight sprint points ahead of Kenny’s four and Barker’s three.

Overall it was a terrific afternoon session as the final round of the Revolution Champions League provided some spectacular racing; and with the culmination of the event later this evening it’s all to play for as the men and women competition enters the final stretch.