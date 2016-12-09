Chris Froome overlooked for SPOTY 2016

There are four cyclists nominated for the Sport Personality of the Year 2016, Dame Sarah Storey, Kadeena Cox, Jason and Laura Kenny. All are worthy of nominations in their own right, however, there is no nomination for Chris Froome.

Froome has won the Tour De France three times, twice more than Sir Bradley Wiggins. Wiggins won the Tour in 2012 and an Olympic medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

Wiggins was nominated for the 2012 Sports Personality Of The Year after one win of the race in France. Froome has won it three times, he also medalled in 2012 and 2016 on the road.

Froome overlooked for a second successive year

The Kenyan born Brit and Team Sky rider not only won the Grand Boucle in 2016 making history becoming the first Brit to win the event three times, but finished second in La Vuelta, and won the Critérium du Dauphiné. He also managed to pick up a bronze medal in the time trial in Brazil.

All of this success by one individual should normally guarantee at least a nomination for the glamour evening held by the BBC. Yet Froome has been missed from the nomination list.

With the four other cyclists nominated, having a fifth cyclist would be seen as excessive. It has to be a difficult job selecting who will make the shortlist. There will be plenty of other cyclists also missing out, but the most notable one has to be Froome.

Just what exactly does a cyclist need to do to be nominated for the prestigious award.

It is unlikely that any of the nominated cyclists will win the award, as it is a public vote. The votes will be split between the four nominated cyclists. The bookies favourite for the award is Andy Murray who also made history by ending the year as the number one tennis player in the word (in addition to several trophies and retaining Olympic Gold).

Had it not been an Olympic year, it's very very likely that Froome would have been on the SPOTY shortlist.