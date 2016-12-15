Sports Personality of the Year 2016: Kadeena Cox a multi-sport phenomena

It’s been quite a year for the 25-year-old Kadeena Cox as she won four medals at the Rio Para-Olympic Games and the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two different sports at the same Paralympics.

So she has been quite the record breaker this year and her spot on the Sport Personality of the Year is well deserved. You don’t see many athletes today that have the skill set to specialise in two different sports; the exception is Dame Sarah Storey who was a swimmer before she got on the bike.

But Cox is different because she is active in both the sports of Athletics and Cycling, and this summer she showed the World her class as she won a Gold T38 400m and then she followed that up with victory in the C4-5 time-trial on the track. But, she wasn’t finished there; she followed up her two Gold’s with silver in the T35-38 4x100m relay, and then a bronze in the T38 100m to take her Rio haul up to four.

It’s been an amazing year for the Cox, and with the SPOTY just around the corner it could get even better for the girl from Leeds.

First Briton since Isabel Newstead to win Gold medals in different sports

The GB paralympic team broke numerous records in the summer, Hannah Cockroft wrote herself into the record books, as did Storey but Cox’ achievements were a little bit special as her exploits ont he track and inside the Velodrome meant she eclipsed Isabel Newstead and became another person to hold two Gold’s in two different disciplines.

Cox had always harboured hopes of competing at an Olympics, primarily as an able-bodied athlete. But when the 25-year-old had a stroke in 2014 and was subsequently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis it meant her sporting career had to go in a different direction.

It was in Rio where everything came full circle; her performance in the T38 400m final was impressive, as was her bronze winning run in the T38 100m in which fellow GB athlete Sophie Hahn took Gold. But in the 400m she recorded a blistering time of one minute 0.71 seconds to finish ahead of China’s Junfei Chen and Brazil’s Veronica Hipolito.

Then when Cox transitioned to the track for her 500m time-trial people might have thought it was going to be beyond her, but she broke the World Record with a time of 35.716 in a sport which is not her first love.

Cox is proving the ‘doubters’ wrong with every turn

After suffering the stroke in 2014 it hard to think that in just two years Cox would go onto break records and push boundaries, but that is exactly what Cox has done and her achievement this year have totally warranted a spot on the SPOTY shortlist regardless of who ultimately goes on to win the prize.

Speaking about what she has achieved this year Cox said: “I just like to be able to push the boundaries and continue to proving the doubters wrong and also proving myself wrong.”

With the GB paralympic team performing well above the exceeded expectations this year there is no reason why Cox can’t be considered a genuine candidate for the SPOTY award?

After all the 25-year-old was a huge part in GB’s success this summer and with Cox wanting to push ‘boundaries’ and proving the ‘doubters wrong’ a win on Sunday would certainly do that.