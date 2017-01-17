Australian Open 2017: Konta, Watson and Edmund all win as five Brits make the second round

Five British singles players have made it through to the second round of the Australian Open for the first time since 1987.

Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund were all victorious on the second day of the tournament, as they joined compatriots Andy Murray and Dan Evans in the next round.

Naomi Broady almost completed a perfect day for the British contingent in Melbourne, however she was eventually beaten 3-6 6-4 7-5 by Australian Daria Gavrilova.

Konta too stong for Flipkens

Konta, who reached the semi-final at this Grand Slam last year, got the ball rolling when she defeated Belgian Kirsten Flipkens 7-5 6-2 on the Margaret Court Arena.

After failing to serve out the opening set at 5-4, Konta ultimately managed to seal a closely contested first set in 51 minutes.

The second set was far more one sided, as the British number one - seeded nine - convincingly progressed to set up a second-round meeting with Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka.

"It was incredibly tricky,” said Konta in her on court interview, “she (Flipkins) has the kind of game that can make any player feel really uncomfortable out there, the way she's able to use her slice and just her general creativity.”

"I knew going into the match that I was going to have to stay patient and really just try to play myself into the match. I'm happy to have come through it," she added.

​Watson shocks home favourite Stosur

Embed from Getty Images Heather Watson | Phoo: Getty images / Clive Brunskill

Watson’s 6-3 3-6 6-0 triumph over home favourite Sam Stosur was far less expected, especially as the Brit had lost in the first round in her last three appearances at the Australian Open.

However, after a draining 2 hours and 15 minutes, Watson finally prevailed over the 18th seed and the Brit will now play American Jennifer Brady in the next round.

"There were some very long games and I had a slow start in both of the first two sets,” said Watson in her on count interview.

"Sam's a great player, she's beaten me both times before. I felt I prepared really well and felt fit in that third set," she added.

Edmund goes through in straight sets

In the men’s draw, Edmund - who is at a career high of 46 in the world - impressively dispatched Colombian Santiago Giraldo 6-2 7-5 6-3 to reach the second round for the first time.

The 22-year-old will now face the 30th seed Pablo Carreno Busta for a potential third round clash against world number two Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was handed a tough opening round against the powerful Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, however the Serb was at his ruthless best.

The world number two was forced to save five match points against Verdasco when they met in Doha earlier this year.

However, there were no such dramas here as Djokovic progressed with a 6-1 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory. He will play Denis Istomin in the next round on Thursday.