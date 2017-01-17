Australian Open: Bernard Tomic blows past Thomaz Bellucci

Bernard Tomic got his latest Australian Open campaign underway with a crushing 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Thomaz Bellucci.

Tomic dominates from the start to take emphatic lead

As the match began, it was clear who would be bossing the proceedings as Tomic signaled his intent, winning 12 of the first 15 points for a quickfire 3-0 lead. As if things weren't bad enough for Bellucci, he faced a break point that would've all but ended the set, but a Tomic forehand error and an ace from the Brazilian got him on the board.

From there, the server had little to worry about as Tomic claimed a 5-2 lead. He then dug in to battle for what would be a closing break, building a 0-40 lead. Bellucci fought off all three set points, but two deuces later, the 12 point game and with it, the set, came to an end as the Brazilian saw his forehand miss its mark and Tomic was in front and looked to widen his lead as the second set approached.

Rampant Tomic claims two set lead

The Aussie was strong to begin the second set with a love hold, but this time, Bellucci matched him with a fairly easy hold of his own. After making slight progression on the Aussie's serve, the Brazilian endured another marathon loss of a game, this one extending to 14 points and ending when his forehand was off-target.

Finally, Tomic faced some pressure in the form of three break points, but Bellucci was unable to convert and the 27th seed led 4-1, those bypassed opportunities proving costly. His concentration dipped and in the blink of an eye, the set was over, Tomic taking eight of the last nine points to grab a two set lead, the Aussie in fine form.

Bellucci's play improves, still not enough to halt Tomic victory

Yet again, a long game was played on Bellucci's serve, this time to open the third set, but unlike the previous two, the Brazilian held in the 14 point marathon. That seemed to spur Bellucci on as his level significantly got better, but he continued to make no progress on the Tomic serve.

After 22 straight points were won by the server, Tomic set himself to break in the ninth game, building a 15-40 lead. A wild miss by Bellucci on a smash gave the Aussie the break and a 5-4 lead. When the Brazilian missed with a forehand on match point, Tomic had wrapped up a sensational performance and set up an encounter with 36-year old Dominican Victor Estrella Burgos.