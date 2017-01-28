Valentina Shevchenko produced a stunning performance to defeat Julianna Pena via submission

Until then, make sure you stay up to date with all your sports news on VAVEL.com , I have been Ayden Hussain , see you next time! Goodnight!

The next UFC event will be on February 4 as 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung returns to the Octagon after a three year hiatus and the Korean will take on Denis Bermudez.

Jorge Masvidal upset the home crowd by knocking out Donald Cerrone and Valentina Shevchenko defeated Julianna Pena via armbar to surely set up a title fight against Amanda Nunes.

Francis Ngannou sent out another huge statement by producing a stunning knockout victory over Andrei Arlovski.

Jason Knight kicked off the main card with a brilliant rear naked choke win over Alex Caceres.

That's all we've got time for! We have seen some stunning performance's tonight.

Amanda Nunes is Octagon side and even she was impressed by Shevchenko's victory, surely the two will face off for the title.

Pena had top control but the defence from Shevchenko was stunning, she transitioned from defence to offence so beautifully to lock in an armbar which left Pena no option but to tap.

Shevchenko wins via submission due to armbar!

IT IS ALL OVER!

Round 2: Pena has finally landed a takedown, but she has used a lot of energy in trying earlier in the fight.

?Round 2: The opening 90 seconds has seen Pena control her opponent in the clinch, she keeps trying for the takedown but Shevchenko is defending really well.

Both fighters have been fought well in the opening round, Pena controlled Shevchenko in the clinch but the latter fought well when the fight went to the ground.

Round 1: Another takedown by Shevchenko, so far so good from both fighters.

Round 1: Tremendous takedown by Shevchenko and the fighters now stand up with Pena controlling Shevchenko in the clinch.

Round 1: Pena has her opponent where she wants, in the clinch and up against the cage.

HERE WE GO!

Pena is one inch taller and she will have a two and a half inch advantage.

The main event is up next, Valentina 'The Bullet' Shevchenko will face 'The Venezuelan Vixen' Julianna Pena where the winner will take on bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

No doubt that was Masvidal's biggest win of his career, he said he would stop Cerrone and he did, credit where it's due.

Cerrone should have gone to the ground more and tried to stifle Masvidal rather than stand and trade with someone as good as Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal dropped Cerrone once more and this time Herb Dean had the time to step in and stop the fight.

IT IS ALL OVER!

Masvidal has been great so far, utilizing his boxing very well.

Cerrone got dropped and as Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight, the klaxon went, so Cerrone will go into round two. Close call!

The fight nearly ended!

Round 1: As you can expect both fighters are standing and trading, but neither has made a lasting impression.

HERE WE GO!

Cerrone will have a two inch height advantage but Masvidal will have a one inch reach advantage.

The co-main event is up next as Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone will face off against 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal.

Just to confirm, Francis Ngannou has defeated Andrei Arlovski via first round TKO.

Ngannou followed Arlovski to the ground and landed heavy shots which caused the referee to dive in and call a halt to this contest.

The first 90 seconds were really cagey, both fighters were feeling each other out until Ngannou closed the distance and landed a beautiful combination which dropped Arlovski.

IT IS ALL OVER!!!

HERE WE GO!

Ngannou will have a one inch height and a huge six inch reach advantage over 'The Pit Bull'.

Up next, former heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski will square off against Francis Ngannou.

Jason Knight wins via submission! He locked in a rear naked choke and that was it, Alex Caceres had to tap. Amazing win for Knight.

IT IS ALL OVER!

Round 2: Knight is still controlling his opponent on the ground here and he's landing a lot of heavy shots, it's not looking good for Caceres.

Round 2: Knight has Caceres on the ground here and is controlling his back! Great position for Knight to win the fight here.

Knight managed to lock in a rear naked choke but he let it go just as the round ended. Great opening round for Knight.

Round 1: Knight has dropped Caceres and is applying pressure!

Round 1: Caceres is throwing some great shots as well and they are landing flush, so far both fighters are looking for that big finish.

Round 1: Knight is throwing a lot of heavy shots early on here and some are landing and taking their toll on Caceres, but the latter continues to walk forward and press.

HERE WE GO!

Both fighters are identical where height is concerned, but Caceres will have a two inch reach advantage.

We are moments away from our first fight of the night, Alex Caceres will face off against Jason Knight.

The main card is due to start at 1am GMT

If Pena was to overcome Shevchenko, the first female winner of the Ultimate Fighter is confident she could overcome the current champion Amanda Nunes, “This is a great fight for me,” Pena said. “This is my fight to win. Being that Cat Zingano beat the brakes off of Amanda Nunes and I dominated Cat Zingano, I think it’s fair to say that I can hang with anybody that walks at 135 pounds inside the Octagon.”

The winner of The Ultimate Fighter 18, Pena is undefeated in the UFC and her latest victory came at UFC 200, where she defeated former title challenger, ‘Alpha’ Cat Zingano via decision.

Shevchenko will then top her second UFC event when she takes on ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ Pena. Shevchenko will go into this fight off the back of a one-sided decision victory over former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm, and the former professional kickboxer is looking at the title, “Every fight we have to prepare like it’s the last fight in our life,” Shevchenko said. “My goal is to be the champion. My focus is to win this fight, and I’m very focused.”

And a win for Cerrone will surely move him into title contention, but ‘Gamebred’ has plans of his own come fight night and he aims to earn his 32nd MMA victory and make his own push to the welterweight title.

Since moving to the welterweight division, number five ranked ‘Cowboy’ has looked better than ever, winning four out of four and the former lightweight title contender has stopped all of his opponents. Cerrone has outlined his plan of going for the welterweight belt once he beats Masvidal, “I’m going to go whup Masvidal’s a**, call out one of these top contenders or call out Woodley and say let’s dance baby, I’m going to go get this belt baby, 2017, its mine!”

In the co-main event, hometown hero Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone will step into the Octagon less than two months after he spectacularly knocked out Matt Brown at UFC 206. Cerrone’s opponent will be number 12 ranked Jorge Masvidal who is coming off the back of a victory over Jake Ellenberger.

Number seven ranked Arlovski was most recently beaten by Josh Barnett and will be looking to get back on the championship trail, but in his way stands the dangerous Ngannou who recently defeated Anthony Hamilton via kimura, so Arlovski has a very tough test on his hands.

We then move into the men’s heavyweight division, as former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski will be aiming to end his three fight losing streak to up and coming UFC star, Francis Ngannou.

Caceres is coming off the back of decision loss to Yair ‘El Pantera’ Rodriguez but his opponent is aiming to make it three wins in a row after he defeated Dan Hooker via decision. Both fighters will be aiming to break into the top 15, and both will be aiming to produce a stellar performance to make themselves stand out in an already stacked division.

Before we can get to the main event three other fights will take their place on the main card, first up Alex Caceres will take on Jason Knight in the men’s featherweight division.

Number one ranked Valentina ‘The Bullet’ Shevchenko and number two ranked 'The Venezuelan Vixen' Julianna Pena will square off inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

After Yair Rodriguez made a dramatic statement in the featherweight division by knocking out UFC great BJ Penn, the UFC returns to Denver where two UFC women’s bantamweight fighters will stake their claim to aim a shot at champion Amanda Nunes.