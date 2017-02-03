Davis Cup: Nick Kyrgios steamrolls Jan Satral to give Australia commanding 2-0 lead

Nick Kyrgios overwhelmed Jan Satral 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 to give hosts Australia a commanding 2-0 lead in the tie. Satral was playing in place of Tomas Berdych, who chose not to participate.

Kyrgios starts out fast

It was a perfect start for the Aussie as he won eight of the first ten points to take a quickfire 2-0 lead, Satral understandably nervous for the occasion. He had three break chances in the next game, but Kyrgios swiped it away. Finally, Satral would hold, of little consequence in the big picture.

Kyrgios nearly took a 5-1 lead, but the Czech did well to save break point and hold. In the eighth game, Kyrgios brought up set point at 30-40 and he summarily closed it out, a backhand drawing a weak reply from Satral and he was off and running with a one set lead.

Kyrgios maintains grip on match through the second set

It was more of the same as the second set began. Kyrgios breaking from 40-15 down after Satral double-faulted on break point to give the Aussie a 2-0 lead. After a hold, it was 3-0 to Australia, Satral with seemingly no way back.

Back-to-back aces at 30-30 gave Kyrgios a 4-1 lead. Using his powerful serve and forehand to dictate play, the Aussie sprinted to a 5-2 lead and although Satral would settle down, it was much too late and on set point, a serve-and-volley point gave Kyrgios a dominant two-set lead.

Kyrgios cruises to victory

It was more of the same as the third set began, Kyrgios with back-to-back stinging backhand winners to open the set with a break. After an easy hold, another break came the Aussie's way and it was now a matter of whether or not Satral would register a game.

The Czech managed to dig out a couple of holds, saving four match points in the process, but it only delayed the inevitable as Kyrgios closed out a sublime performance to put the Aussies in an unassailable position heading into the doubles rubber.