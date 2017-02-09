Michael van Gerwen picks up first win of 2017 Premier League darts

Michael van Gerwen earned his first win of the 2017 Betway Premier League darts after seeing off Peter Wright at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

The world number one came close to inflicting a whitewash on Snakebite, but closed out the game to remain unbeaten in his last 39 games on TV.

Elsewhere, Phil Taylor and James Wade played out a thrilling draw, as did Kim Huybrechts and Raymond van Barneveld, while Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson were victorious.

Van Gerwen earns first win of tournament

Mighty Mike opened up the tournament in Newcastle with a 6-6 draw with Anderson, and came racing out the blocks against Wright.

Snakebite, who beat the Dutchman for the first time in 17 games at the UK Open qualifiers last weekend, missed two darts at a double for the first leg and was punished by van Gerwen, who checked out 170 in the fourth leg of the match.

The two-time world champion looked set to whitewash his opponent, but Wright pulled back three legs before Van Gerwen closed out the game – finishing with a 100+ average.

Taylor and Wade play out thrilling draw

Taylor and Wade were the second match of the evening, and it didn’t disappoint the sell-out crowd in Nottingham – with both players firing on all cylinders.

The pair exchanged 121 checkouts before Wade went 3-1 up in the game – and the 33-year-old was taking the game to Taylor.

However, the 16-time world champion clawed his way back into the game three times to level proceedings before checking out 142 astonishingly to secure at least a point against the throw.

Wade, who was punished by Taylor for missing doubles in the game, managed to earn a deserved point by hitting double 20.

Anderson sees off Klassen

Jelle Klassen, who was beaten by Wright last week, opened the game with a 180 before going on to record an 11-dart leg to go ahead against Anderson.

The two-time world champion won six of the next seven legs to assert his dominance against the enigmatic Dutchman.

Klassen checked out 122, and has a chance at pulling a further leg back, but bust himself and Anderson went on to punish him by closing out the game.

Lewis wins, while Barney and Huybrechts draw

Elsewhere, Lewis earned his first win of the 2017 Premier League by putting Dave Chisnall to the sword in the 7-2 win to open up proceedings in Nottingham.

Jackpot hit a 160 finish, the join-highest of the tournament until van Gerwen checked out 170 later in the night, during the game to go 6-1 up before sealing the win.

Meanwhile, Huybrechts and van Barneveld played out the second draw of the night – with the game going back and forth before the Dutchman checked out 80 to earn his third point of the tournament.