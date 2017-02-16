Phil Taylor remains unbeaten in Betway Premier League Darts

Phil Taylor turned back the years when he renewed his long-term rivalry with Raymond van Barneveld with a comprehensive 7-4 win at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The Power crucially broke throw in the eighth leg before putting the game to bed by winning the next two legs.

Peter Wright stunned two-time world champion Gary Anderson to win 7-5 – recording his highest average in Premier League history.

Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Dave Chisnall all picked up wins on the third night of action in the Betway Premier League Darts.

Taylor remains unbeaten after Barney victory

Taylor had played out a thrilling draw with Wade in Nottingham last week and started the game with Barney with intent.

Both players held their throws – despite both having chances to break – until the eighth leg, when the Power swung the momentum in his favour.

The 16-time world champion made no mistake thereafter, winning two of the next three legs to see him maintain his unbeaten start to the tournament.

Wright stuns Anderson in opening match

Wright and Anderson set the tone for the night when they played out a thrilling match first up in front of a 9,000-strong crowd in Leeds.

Anderson punished Wright for missing three darts at a double, which would have broken throw, however, Snakebite went on to win four of the next five legs.

The world No 3 checked out 116, 121, 116 and 120 to put his opponent on the ropes. Anderson pulled the game to within one leg three times – checking out 110 in the 11th leg – but Wright sealed victory with both players averaging over 100 in the game.

Van Gerwen’s unbeaten televised streak still going

Reigning Premier League champion van Gerwen, who hit two nine-dart legs in one game at the UK Open last weekend, kept his televised unbeaten streak going with a 7-4 victory over the enigmatic Jelle Klaasen.

The former Lakeside champion broke the world No 1 twice to take an astonishing 3-2 lead in the game, and went throw-for-throw all the way until the ninth leg.

Van Gerwen dug deep and turned on the pressure to win the next three legs in the game to see off the high-octane Klaasen 7-4.

Chisnall earns first victory and Wade wins

Chisnall managed to overcome Kim Huybrechts in the final match of the night to earn his first victory of the competition.

The pair exchanged blows and couldn’t be separated after four legs before Chizzy progressed and picked up the victory to take him up off the bottom of the league.

Elsewhere, Wade overcame the challenge of Adrian Lewis to go level on points with van Gerwen and Taylor at the top of the table.

The Machine broke throw in the tenth leg and went on to win four consecutive legs to complete his second win in the 2017 Premier League.