UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2: Woodley retains his title via majority decision

You just can't leave it to the judges.

I personally think Thompson did enough to win, apart from the takedown in the second round and knockdown in the fifth, Woodley didn't do enough in my books to retain his belt.

Very very close fight.

Tyron Woodley wins via majority decision.

STILL!

AND...

We go to the judges scorecards.

Thompson has managed to survive the final onslaught and it looks like he may have won!

Round 5: Thompson is down!

Round 5: A minute to go and still no urgency from either fighter.

Round 5: Woodley needs a knockout here and he's come out aggressive.

Here we go! Final round of UFC 209!

We head into a fifth and final round.

Round 4: Thompson is waiting for Woodley to throw that famed right hand so he can counter, but waiting for that shot is slowing the fight down.

Round 4: More boos as the fight stagnates.

Round 4: A lovely wheel kick came from nowhere and it landed flush on Woodley.

Round 4: Only 20 head strikes have been landed so far.

Championship rounds!

Once again another uneventful round, the round ended with Thompson landing some swift combinations, whether that was enough to win the round considering he was taken down, we will have to see.

Round 3: Thompson has managed to get to his feet!

Round 3: Woodley is looking for the takedown, and he's got it.

Round three, here we go.

End of round two and more boos around the T-Mobile Arena. Super cagey fight as both men are scared of being put to sleep.

Round 2: Seven significant strikes for both fighters in the opening nine minutes.

Round 2: Both fighters are scared of being countered, so no shots are being thrown.

That's the end of the first round, and boos ring around the arena. The fighters have hardly thrown any shots, you can tell they are nervous and they don't want to take any risks.

Round 1: Boos ring around as the fight isn't really going anywhere.

Round 1: Lovely combination from Wonderboy. Apart from that, it's a cagey affair.

Round 1: Nervy start from both fighters. Both finding their range.

HERE WE GO!

Wonderboy will have a significant height advantage and a one inch reach advantage.

Next up is the main event! Tyron Woodley will defend his welterweight title once again against Stephen Thompson.

David Teymur wins via unanimous decision!

We go the distance, what an exciting fight!

Round 3: Lovely combination from Teymur, he is really putting on a great performance here.

Round 3: A lot of fast flurries from both men, such an exciting fight. Teymur is really causing some damage with his kicks.

Round 3: Both men coming out fast and furious here!

Final round, here we go!

We will see a third and final round, I think Teymur could be ahead going into this final round.

Round 2: Lovely takedown from Teymur, he then throws a knee to the head of Vannata when both men are standing up.

Round 2: Teymur throwing very accurate punches, but Vannata is eating every single one.

Round 2: Same old story here in round 2, both fighters are landing heacy shots.

Round 2, here we go!

Stunning opening round from both fighters. Both are throwing heavy shots and they are looking for that highlight reel knockout.

Round 1: Vannata is slowing down here because he's throwing a lot of heavy and flashy shots.

Round 1: A swift combination from Vannata rocked Teymur, but he has recovered.

Teymur is hurt!

Round 1: Fast paced start from both men, of course Vannata is looking for the spectacular.

HERE WE GO!

David Teymur will have a two inch reach advantage, the rest is virtually identical.

The co-main event between Lando Vannata and David Teymur is up next.

It was a very good performance from the Aussie, and a deserved win.

Daniel Kelly wins via split decision!

We go to the judges scorecards.

Round 3: The round ended with the two slugging it out! It was a very good fight, simple but exciting at the same time.

Round 3: Lovely uppercut from Kelly snaps Evans' head back.

Round 3: Kelly is certainly ahead in my books, he is the more aggressive fighter and he's landing a lot more shots.

Final round, here we go.

Despite Kelly being an expert in Judo, the fight hasn't gone to the ground, that is down to Evans having a wrestling background so he can defend very well.

We will see a third and final round.

Round 2: Dan Kelly is using very effective combinations, compared to Evans, who is throwing one shot at a time.

Here we go.

Timeout for an accidental eye poke.

Round 2: Both fighters are landing some heavy shots, but neither are doing much damage. Slowly they will take their toll.

Round 2, here we go.

Round 1: Both fighters showing a lot of respect to each other, not attacking much but picking and choosing their moments.

Round 1: So far it's a back and forth boxing match between the two. Nothing on the ground yet.

HERE WE GO!

The height between Evans and Kelly is virtually identical, but Evans will have a near five inch reach advantage.

'Suga' Rashad Evans will take on Dan Kelly in the middleweight division, next!

Cynthia Calvillo has won on her UFC debut via submission due to a rear naked choke.

Calvillo scrambled on the ground and managed to lock in an anaconda choke, but when Cooper started to escape, Calvillo transitioned into a rear naked and that was all she wrote.

IT IS ALL OVER!

Round 1: A beautiful scramble from Calvillo meant she could lock in a rear naked choke and Cooper had to tap!

Round 1: Cooper had tried to stand and trade with Calvillo, but that fight has ended up on the ground where Calvillo wants it.

HERE WE GO!

Calvillo will have a one inch height advantage, but the reach is virtually identical.

Amanda Cooper will square off against UFC debutant Cynthia Calvillo next.

To confirm, Alistair Overeem has won by knockout!

Absolutely incredible, the pair were in the clinch and Overeem had control of the head of Hunt and he landed a massive knee which just caused Hunt's entire body to shut down.

Alistair Overeem has put Mark Hunt to sleep with one knee to the head!

IT IS ALL OVER!

Final round! Here we go!

Alistair Overeem is landing a lot of kicks and knees to the body of Mark Hunt and it's visible that every one of those is taking their toll.

We will see and third and final round.

Round 2: But the Dutchman has managed to recover well and is now applying pressure himself.

Round 2: Hunt managed to rock Overeem with a big elbow!

Round 2: It's clear to see Hunt has been affected by those body kicks.

Round 2: Overeem is being very smart, everytime Hunt closes the distance, Overeem initiates a clinch to stop him throwing that big right hand, which means nearly seven minutes in, it's all Overeem.

Round 1: So far so good for Overeem in the first round, he's using his reach advantage to keep Hunt away and lower the chance of him landing that big right hand. Let's see if he can keep it up in round 2.

Round 1: Overeem is doing a very good job so far of using his reach advantage and staying out of the pocket.

Round 1: Overeem is taking it easy so far, he's not looking for a knockout, just biding his time.

Round 1: Mark Hunt has opened up with some leg kicks, one was checked and now the right leg of Hunt is literally pouring with blood.

HERE WE GO!

Overeem will have a significant height and reach advantage.

We are moments away from our first fight, Alistair Overeem vs Mark Hunt!

The main card is due to start at around 3am, so make sure you tune in then! Until that time, there is plenty of top quality content on VAVEL.com.

Now, proceedings should run a lot smoothly and hopefully we will see a even better fight than the first bout.

It was clear to see in the first bout; both men showed a lot of respect to one another because they knew their opponent could end the fight quickly.

Knowing that he survived Woodley’s best shots, Thompson is confident he can get the job done this time around, “He threw all his best shots at me and had that deep guillotine choke on me and he still couldn’t finish me off.” Thompson added, “I know I can hit him, and I can hit him with some power. Tyron Woodley hasn’t seen the best Stephen Thompson.”

Thompson survived a guillotine choke and two big right hands and those big right hands are Woodley’s signature shot. The same hand one him the title when he dramatically knocked out ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler.

After the first fight between the two ended in a draw, both men will be looking to produce a commanding victory and put this rivalry to bed.

The main event will follow and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will get another chance at taking Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley’s welterweight title.

If Vannata can secure a win, he will surely break into the top 15 as his record will stand at 10-1.

Teymur is coming off the back of two knockout victories, one over Martin Svensson and the other over Jason Novelli.

‘Groovy’ Lando Vannata will then take on David Teymur in the men’s lightweight division. Coming off the back of a stunning wheel kick victory over John Makdessi at UFC 206, Vannata will be attempting to break into the top 15 of the lightweight division.

‘Suga’ will have to be at his best as Kelly has only lost one fight in his professional MMA career. Unbeaten in his last three, Kelly is coming off the back of a decision victory over Chris Camozzi in November.

Evans is coming off the back of two losses, a decision loss against Ryan Bader and then a knockout loss against top contender Glover Teixeira.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion ‘Suga’ Rashad Evans will then take on Australian Dan Kelly. The fight will take place in the middleweight division and it will be Evans’ first fight under the 185lbs limit.

Calvillo is an undefeated fighter with a record of 3-0. Fighting out of Sacramento, she will be making her UFC debut come fight night and what a night, making it in Las Vegas and on the main card.

Cooper has a professional record of 3-2 so she will be looking to defeat her opponent and kick start he mission to break into the top 15. Cooper is coming off the back of decision victory over Anna Elmose at UFC Fight Night in Belfast.

The next bout will be in the Women’s Strawweight division between Amanda Cooper and Cynthia Calvillo, both fighters are ranked outside the top 15 so both fighters will be relatively unknown.

If Overeem can stay away from that big right hand, he has the tools available to win, but if Hunt lands that right hand once, the contest will be over in a flash.

Overeem currently ranked number three is known to have a weak chin and Hunt has one punch knockout power, so we have an interesting contest on our hands. The pair met back in 2008 at Dream 5, and it was Overeem who won via submission due to an Americana.

Number eight ranked Hunt’s last fight was at UFC 200 against former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar. The Australian lost the fight but the bout was later ruled a no contest after Lesnar failed a drugs test.

Overeem’s last fight was for the title and it was against Stipe Miocic at UFC 203. The Dutchman lost via first round knockout.

The first fight on the main card will be in the men’s heavyweight division between Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt. Overeem, a former UFC title contender will be looking to earn another title shot by defeating the dangerous Hunt.

He was discharged shortly after but the Russian was not cleared to fight by the doctors. So that means Amanda Cooper vs Cynthia Calvillo was moved up to the main card.

Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov vs Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson was supposed to be the co-main event but due the fight was cancelled during the weigh-ins as Nurmagomedov took ill in the early hours of the morning and was taken to hospital.

The T-Mobile Arena will be packed to the rafters as 20,000 fight fans will be watching the much anticipated rematch between the worlds two best welterweights.

The first fight between Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson was set at UFC 205 in New York City, but the rematch will take place in the new home of the UFC.

After the history setting UFC 208 where Germaine de Randamie became the first women’s featherweight champion, we now turn our attention to UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2.