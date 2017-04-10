Why isn’t basketball a slam dunk in Britain?

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world. It is a huge market in America and throughout several European countries, but for some reason, not in Britain.

Britain is a sporting hub, people watch and play football, rugby, cricket, American football among others in masses. Plenty of people play basketball recreationally in school in Britain, but the sport has never taken that next step.

Is coverage to blame?

One possible reason could be because of the lack of coverage that the sport gets this side of the pond. BT Sport has the rights to British NBA coverage and in 2015, BT announced a NBA partnership expansion, where they would broadcast up to seven live games per week throughout the regular season.

Sky Sports News HQ will mention the NBA scores and big news in their ticker, and will occasionally show a clip of a player banking a 70-foot buzzer beater. While Sky Sports purchased the rights to the Euroleague and show select games on their free to Sky customers channel Sky Sports Mix.

The BBC have recently started broadcasting British Basketball League games on the red button and through the BBC website too, but you wouldn’t know unless you went looking for that information.

It might not be getting mainstream coverage because the people just don’t care. Most NBA games tip-off between the hours of 1am and 5am, which isn’t enticing to non-basketball fans. Full-game highlights are on YouTube and NBA League Pass, a service which features all NBA games, but watching live events after they’ve already happened doesn’t quite have the same feel to it.

Could funding be at fault?

Does funding play a big part as the problem? In early 2016, it was revealed that British basketball received just £10million in funding over four years from Sport England after funding was cut due to poor performance at London 2012.

Just recently though, Basketball England revealed that it’s set to receive £410,000 from Sport England to upgrade the way it identifies and develops talent. Which is a step in the right direction.

It’s a popular opinion that the governing body aren’t doing a great deal to help British basketball. Britain’s only current NBA player Luol Deng previously said: “I always say that if there’s a kid that’s really good then get him out of [the UK] and bring him to the US. That’s not me trying to take him away from his family, but to give him a better chance of reaching his dream. If I’d have stayed in the UK for longer then came [later] and went to a smaller school, then my path would have been much different.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has previously said that the aim is to make basketball the second most popular sport in Britain, and a 2014 U.K. Sport survey backed that up with figures showing that it is the second most popular team support among the 14-16 age group, but there’s not a lot of direction to turn those numbers into something that can be built on.

The NBA Global Games have been coming to London once a year since 2007 and have been playing a regular season game at The O2 Arena every year since 2011. Tickets at the 20,000 seater venue are sold out in record time every year at prices higher than that of an average Premier League ticket.

This year’s game featured the Denver Nuggets against the Indiana Pacers, but most of the focus was on which celebrities are attending the game as opposed to the action taking place. It’s almost like a red carpet event at times, even though fans are treated to a stunning spectacle and were able to watch talents like Paul George and Nickola Jokić in the flesh.

The NFL will have four games taking place in London in 2017, showing the larger audience that the sport has than basketball. These are also in venues with a much larger capacity than The O2.

What about basketball being played in Britain?

The British Basketball League is the highest level of basketball in Britain. This league however is so far behind the premier leagues in other European countries. Several BBL games are even played on multi-purpose courts in leisure centres.

People aren’t turning out to watch their local basketball teams, which is understandable, because the quality of play really isn’t that high. That doesn’t stop people from watching their local team in other sports though.

There’s something about local basketball that just puts people off. Several people I spoke to said they didn’t even know who their local team is or where they play. More has to be done by individual clubs to appeal to their demographic.

The general census is that to really further your basketball career, young talent should move abroad.

Former British NBA player John Amaechi previously said: "If your idea is (to eventually play in) the NBA then you cannot stay here (to learn the game)."

Richard Moore, CEO of Alter which specialises in fan and brand engagement, said: “I believe there has been an absence of self-belief and clear thinking; a lack of social engagement. And that has left the sport in something of a no-man’s land."

Solving British basketball’s problems is going to be tough, and it’s going to take a long time. It doesn’t just stop after more money is pumped into the governing bodies.

Social media campaigns need to be launched to get more people aware and involved in basketball at BBL level.

Basketball is full of edge-of-your-seat moments and plenty of highlights. Fans will go nuts for dunks, ankle-breakers and flashy passes. These all happen in Britain and they can be capitalised on to encourage more fans to come and participate.

British players who have been in the NBA need to get involved. Players such as Deng, Joel Freeland and Ben Gordon can do good things for the sport in their native homeland, but very little has been done and it probably isn’t the players’ fault for that.

The NFL has made huge strides with its British fan base in the last eight years, and basketball with the UK can do the same. American football has a massive social presence in Britain, and several people are working to maintain that. The NFL UK Twitter account has almost three times as many followers as the NBA UK account, and it’s not difficult to see why even just by looking at how often the two post content.

There’s lots to do. People at the top need to be smarter and more innovative, because there’s a huge market for basketball in Britain that needs to be tapped into.