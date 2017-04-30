Mark Selby 2-6 John Higgins: Confidence boosting start to set the 41-year old on his way

John Higgins opened up an early advantage against Mark Selby in the first session of the World Championship final, giving the Scotsman a much-needed confidence boost after scraping his way through the semi-finals.

All square after four

Selby came into the contest as the favourite with Higgins under no illusions that he could not afford many mistakes. The opening frame saw just one loose positional shot from Higgins and Selby jumped on it with a break of 76. However, the Scotsman returned to enjoy a substantial period at the table and Selby was unable to take advantage with an offensive outset as Higgins drew level.

A missed red to the middle opened up the table for Selby in frame three and he scored 62 before missing a straightforward pot. Higgins was unable to make him pay though as Selby cleared up with 58 after beginning his second stint with a double. Yet the four-time World champion was able to restore parity before the mid-session interval with his first century since the quarter-finals, formulating an excellent 141 in response.

Higgins accelerates

Higgins hit the front for the first time in the match immediately after the break. A compilation of 63 broke down but Selby was unable to respond with three reds scattered across the cushions. The reigning champion then looked for a psychological edge as he potted a red that looked as if it would set him on his way for a hefty break. However, the chance broke down and Higgins showed his increasing confidence once again as he made 95 to go 4-2 ahead.

Both players missed great chances in frame seven but at 52-1 ahead it was a fluffed red that came back to haunt Selby. Higgins went on to make 58 and steal the frame as is the Scotsman's trademark. The veteran then secured a fifth consecutive frame despite a break of 49 halting abruptly with Selby again struggling to build a telling formulation when his chance arose.

It means Higgins goes into the break between sessions 6-2 ahead, a scoreline he could probably only dream of after a lacklustre semi-final against Barry Hawkins.