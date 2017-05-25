Petra Kvitova to return for Wimbledon, possibility of playing at French Open

Petra Kvitova is expected to announce on Friday whether she will play in the upcoming French Open just five months after an attack at her home that left her with career-threatening injuries.

The Czech, currently ranked 16th in the world, is a former semi-finalist at Roland Garros, having reached that stage in 2012. On April 17, the 27-year old released a statement stating that she was practicing for the first time since the attack and that she had entered into the draw in Paris.

Kvitova, a Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, confirmed through a spokeswoman that she should be ready to play in London. The tournament begins on July 3rd. The news of the lefty's return comes on the heels of Victoria Azarenka's return, also at Wimbledon, after giving birth and Maria Sharapova's continuing comeback after a 15-month drug suspension.

Planned return sooner than anticipated

It came as a shock to many on social media when Kvitova announced last month her intentions to return to action so soon after her attack. Her rehab from tendons severed in her left hand has been going so well, she decided to enter the entry list for Roland Garros.

A spokeswoman announced earlier on Thursday that the Czech star would make a "last minute decision" on whether she will participate in Paris with Kvitova herself later stating she will hold a press conference on the grounds as to her decision. The conference is scheduled to occur a day before the draw is announced.

Regardless of her decision as to her status for Paris, it is a near-certainty the Czech will be taking part at Wimbledon, where she has reached the quarterfinals or better in five of her last seven appearances, including the aforementioned two championships.

Having already missed the cutoff to enter any warmup events before the championship begins, Kvitova will likely be offered wild cards should she indicate she is interested in playing any of the events. The return of Kvitova along with Azarenka and Sharapova signals three of the biggest stars back on a tour that has also lost Serena Williams to pregnancy.