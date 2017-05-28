WTA French Open: Petra Kvitova makes winning start in emotional return to the tour

Back in action for the first time since a home invasion in the Czech Republic last December, 15th seed Petra Kvitova made an emotional return as she took to Court Philippe Chatrier for her first round match at the French Open against Julia Boserup.

The two-time Wimbledon champion needed just 86 minutes to dispatch the American, taking the match 6-3, 6-2 to record the first victory of the tournament.

Kvitova first class in the opening set

For the second straight year, Kvitova opened the event on Chatrier, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. A forehand winner on game point gave her an opening hold, the nerves, if any were present, settling down. A quick break with a lovely backhand winner gave the Czech a 2-0 lead.

Her serve looking sharp with a pair of aces, she went back to work on return, pressuring Boserup's serve again, but the American extracted a pair of errors to save two break points and hold. She had her first break point in the next game, but Kvitova swatted it away.

Serve continued to impress

She was sharper in her next service game, holding to love for a 5-2 lead. Serving for the set after a Boserup hold, Kvitova raced out to a 40-0 lead, but Boserup remained aggressive, saving three set points before the 15th seed closed out the set with a sublime forehand winner.

It continued to be one-way traffic in the second set, the Czech breaking Boserup to love and backing up her break with a slice forehand winner to take a quickfire 2-0 lead. A five-minute rain delay halted play, the American digging out of 15-30 to hold once play resumed.

Kvitova storms through second set to claim opening win of Roland Garros

With her serve still working at a high level, she got a double break lead courtesy of some crisp returning, specifically on the forehand side to break Boserup for a 5-2 lead. On match point, Kvitova drew a forehand error to wrap up an emphatic straight sets win in just 73 minutes.

Good numbers for Kvitova

It was the serve that was the Czech's main weapon, firing nine aces while getting in 66 percent of her first serves in play. Winning 78 percent of her first serve points, Kvitova also produced 31 winners to just nine for Boserup while the American also threw in three double faults.

The 15th seed next faces American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round on Wednesday.