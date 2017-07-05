Wimbledon 2017: Flamboyant Brown no match for Murray on Centre Court

The dreadlocked Dustin Brown was no match for Andy Murray in an entertaining second round contest on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Brown, who defeated Rafael Nadal at the same stage two years ago, is a fan favourite at the All England Club due to his dazzling trick shots and swashbuckling style.

However, despite an array of entertaining rallies, Murray’s exquisite passing shots and measured lobs were too good for the net-rushing world number 97, who went down 6-3 6-2 6-2 in an hour and 36 minutes.

Just like in his opening match against Alexander Bublik on Monday, there was little sign of Murray’s reported hip injury, as the world number one repeatedly tracked down Brown’s crafty drop shots around the net.

Next up for Murray is Italy’s Fabio Fognini in round three, after the 28th seed defeated Czech Jiří Veselý in straight sets.

Brown comes out firing

Despite being scheduled as the second match on Centre Court, the two players didn’t start the match until after 4:30pm due to the longevity of the previous match between Johanna Konta and Donna Vekic.

The flamboyant Brown was up to his usual tricks from the get go, dicing his forehand and foraying to the net at every opportunity.

In the opening game, the German threatened to claim an early break after taking a couple of huge swipes at Murray’s second serve to earn 15-30.

The British number one calmly averted the danger, though, and from there the top seed dropped just three more points on serve in the opening set.

In the fourth game of the match, Brown fended off the first break point of the match with a trademark serve-volley, however it wasn’t long before Murray landed the first significant punch.

World number one pulls away

After some early problems, Murray slowly began to unpick Brown’s powerful serve, and the Brit was eventually handed the first break of the match when his opponent double faulted at 3-4 (30-40).

From there, Murray stepped on the accelerator, reeling off four games in a row from 2-2 in the second set.

Murray had all the answers to everything Brown throw at him, and the German was repeatedly left stranded when he ventured forward to the net.

A couple of lackadaisical errors from Brown gave Murray a head start at the beginning of the third set.

It wasn’t long before the top seed was serving for the match, as he convincingly booked his place in the third round.

Four Brits make it through

Murray wasn’t the only British player to reach the third round of the men’s singles competition following Aljaž Bedene’s victory over Damir Džumhur.

The British number three prevailed 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3 to set up a third-round meeting with Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller.

That result came after victories for Konta and Heater Watson in the women’s singles event, meaning that for the first time since 1997 at least four Britons have reached the third-round stage.