Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza steamrolls Magdalena Rybarikova to reach final

Garbine Muguruza is into the ladies' final at Wimbledon after thrashing Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 in just 63 minutes. It's the third Grand Slam final of the Spaniard's career and the second championship match in the last three years here for Muguruza.

Rybarikova was little more than a spectator in her first career Grand Slam semifinal. The Slovakian, who notched upsets of soon-to-be world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second round and Coco Vandeweghe in the quarterfinals, had no answers for Muguruza's brilliance.

Magnificent Muguruza moves into the lead quickly

After a challenging opening hold, Muguruza sought an early break and a lovely backhand winner put her in position at 30-40. Perhaps feeling the nerves, Rybarikova double-faulted to hand the Spaniard the early 2-0 lead.

Another quickfire hold and the pressure was back on the world number 87. She battled to save four break points, but was done in when her backhand sailed well long after a lengthy rally.

At 5-0 down, it was just a matter of pride and Rybarikova would at least get on the board, an unreturnable serve on game point saw her pick up her first game of the match.

Serving for the set, the 14th seed fell behind 0-30, but fought back and a powerful serve would only see a chip forehand well off target to give the 2015 finalist the opening set.

Ruthless Muguruza storms into the final

It wasn't to get any better for Rybarikova as she faced break point in her opening service game.

The Spaniard's backhand, one of many weapons to be in top gear, set up a swinging volley to which the Slovakian had no reply to and Muguruza was off and running.

If it was possible, Muguruza was dominating even more now and another bruising backhand gave her a double break lead at 3-0.

Another sharp hold saw the Spaniard ahead 4-0, winning 15 of the last 17 points and raising serious questions as to whether Rybarikova would reach the hour mark.

Showing the fighting qualities that got her to the semifinals, the Slovakian staving off two breaks in an almost nine minute, a rare Muguruza error getting Rybarikova on the board.

After another easy hold, the Spaniard ended the match in style. Zooming to a 0-40 lead on the Slovakian's serve, she wasted her first match point, but after a long rally, one final crisp backhand forced a netted forehand and Muguruza had reached the final.