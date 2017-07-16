Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza wins Championship with win over Venus Williams

Garbine Muguruza is the Wimbledon champion after defeating Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the ladies' final. The win is Muguruza's second major championship, following her win at the 2016 French Open.

She is the second Spanish woman to win the singles trophy at the All-England Club after Conchita Martinez in 1994. Coincidentally, Martinez is coaching Muguruza at this year's event in place of her regular coach, Sam Sumyk.

Muguruza takes frenetic opening set

With the roof closed, it figured to benefit the server and both players were right on target with that shot, five holds in quick succession giving Williams a 3-2 lead. The 37-year old had the first chance to break at 30-40. but an easy forehand miss with a wide-open court erased that chance as Muguruza went on to hold. A long, exciting game followed suit with Williams holding for a 4-3 lead, the advantage, however slim it is, crucial in such a tight set.