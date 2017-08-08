Edmund crashes out in Canada after three set defeat to David Ferrer

British number two Kyle Edmund was on the wrong end of a gruelling three-setter in the opening round of the Rogers Cup in Canada.

Edmund, the world number 43, led by a set and a break against the diminutive and gritty Spaniard David Ferrer, before eventually going down 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3 in 2 hours and 23 minutes.

In that time, the momentum swung back and forth several times, as the two contrasting styles provided a gripping contest.

Even so, Edmund will be frustrated that he wasn’t able to push-on after breaking serve to take a 2-1 lead in the second set.