London 2017: Ramil Guliyev takes shock 200m victory as cult hero Isaac Makwala misses out on a medal

Wayde van Niekerk was inches away from securing a double gold only to be edged out by surprise package Ramil Guliyev. Meanwhile, Issac Makwala concluded an emotional week with a disappointing sixth as the World Championships formulated another surprise result.

"Isaac Makwala Day" up for grabs

All of the build-up surrounded the Makwala - van Niekerk showdown, enhanced by a controversial set of events concerning the Botswanan's quest for medals.

With the London Stadium spectators finally getting the head-to-head they were desperate to see, the stakes were raised higher with Botswana's Sports Minister Thapelo Olopeng announcing "the President has set aside a certain day for him [Makwala]" if he won 200m gold.

Olopeng added, "it will be a public holiday for people to come and meet Makwala and all over the country there will be celebrations with music and dancing."

However, even a medal was not nailed on for the World Championships' cult figure, particularly as America's Isiah Young qualified with the fastest time of the semi-finals. Van Niekerk had only limped through behind Ramil Guliyev and Ameer Webb as a fastest loser, whilst heat two winner Jereem Richards presented himself as a good tip for a medal.

 