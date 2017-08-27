Andy Murray withdraws from US Open due to hip injury

Andy Murray has been forced to withdraw from next week’s US Open due to an ongoing hip injury.

The British number one hasn’t played a competitive match since Wimbledon but was due to compete in the final grand slam of the year, which starts on Monday.

After traveling to New York last week, Murray had been practising in the Big Apple and was scheduled to play American Tennys Sandgren in the opening round.

However, in an emotional press conference on Saturday, the Scott admitted his hip was “too sore” to win the tournament.

It is the first time that the Brit has withdrawn from a major since the French Open in 2013.

 