Andy Murray withdraws from US Open due to hip injury

Andy Murray has been forced to withdraw from next week’s US Open due to an ongoing hip injury.

The British number one hasn’t played a competitive match since Wimbledon but was due to compete in the final grand slam of the year, which starts on Monday.

After traveling to New York last week, Murray had been practising in the Big Apple and was scheduled to play American Tennys Sandgren in the opening round.

However, in an emotional press conference on Saturday, the Scott admitted his hip was “too sore” to win the tournament.

It is the first time that the Brit has withdrawn from a major since the French Open in 2013.

"I did everything I could"

"I did pretty much everything that I could to get myself ready here and took a number of weeks off after Wimbledon," said Murray.

"I obviously spoke to a lot of hip specialists, tried resting, rehabbing, to try and get myself ready here.

"I was actually practising ok the last few days."

The Brit revealed that his hip had been an issue since his semi-final defeat to Stan Wawrinka at the French Open in June.

There wasn't enough time

Murray was asked if he risked worsening the injury by playing in New York, to which he replied: "It certainly wouldn't have been hurting myself more by trying to play. It was more a question of whether it would settle down in time.

"Obviously I kind of ran out of time. Maybe if I'd been able to take a little bit more time off."

Murray joins a long list of absentees set to miss the final major of the year, with Novak Djokovic, Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic all out.

World number seven Marin Cilic will take Murray’s place at the foot of the draw and will now be one of the favourites to reach the final from the bottom half.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were both placed in the upper section and are due to meet in the semi-finals.