US Open 2017: Assured Edmund defeats Robin Haase to reach round two

It may not be long before Kyle Edmund is carrying the hopes of British tennis on the men’s side of the game.

The 22-year-old from Yorkshire has established himself as a top 50 player in the last year and, with Andy Murray out of action due to a hip injury, it is likely expectation levels will rise in the next few months.

Edmund has shown that he can deal with pressure in big matches, though, and his latest victory over world number 36 Robin Haase in the opening round of the US Open was evidence of that.

Last year, Edmund reached the fourth round in New York after an impressive victory over Richard Gasquet in round one.

This was a similarly emphatic display, as the Brit swept aside his higher ranked opponent 6-3 7-5 6-3 in an hour and 54 minutes.

Edmund will now meet American Steve Johnson, a player he beat at the Winston-Salem Open last week, in the second round.

 