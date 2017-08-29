US Open 2017: Konta suffers shock defeat to Aleksanda Krunic in opening round

Johanna Konta has crashed out of the US Open after losing to world number 78 Aleksanda Krunic in the opening round.

Konta, the seventh seed in New York, looked out of sorts on the Grandstand court, making 42 unforced errors before going down 4-6 6-3 6-4 to the Serbian.

The Brit made just 45 per cent of her first serves, allowing Krunic, who reached the fourth round here three years ago, to take advantage from the baseline.

 