US Open 2017: Edmund though as Zverev and Kyrgios crash out

Kyle Edmund is through to the third round of the US Open for the second year running after an impressive straight sets victory over home favourite Steve Johnson.

The 22-year-old from Yorkshire is the only British singles player left in the tournament following a 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7-4) triumph on the Louis Armstrong Court and Cameron Norrie’s loss to Pablo Carreno Busta.

Edmund, who is renowned for his potent forehand and aggressive game, was far more consistent than his American opponent, making almost half the number of unforced errors - 47 to 24.

The British number two will now face Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the third round, after the 18-year-old - who beat Rafael Nadal in Montreal earlier this month - produced another upset to knock out eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Under the lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Shapovalov won 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-3) against the popular Frenchman, who could drop out of the world’s top 20 after the tournament.

 